Engine Tachometer Bouncing Under Full Electric Load

S

sav22rem22

New Member
Feb 6, 2020
2
0
1
18
North Carolina
Hello everyone. As the title suggests, my tach bounces from around 750 to 1000 RPMs but the idle doesn't actually reflect that. It does this during a base idle rest when I have the car running for 2 minutes with everything on which includes lights, hazard switch, full A/C. It doesn't do this under normal operation. My alternator is only a few months old and I'm suspecting this may be a ground issue? Any help will be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Electrical 88 5.0 Tach diagnostic help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C Disable factory tachometer... Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
M Electrical 85 tachometer keeps blowing fuse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Electrical 87 GT - Want Stock Tachometer to work with MSD Ignitiion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
A Stock tachometer bouncing??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Electrical 88 5.0 Tach diagnostic help
Disable factory tachometer...
Electrical 85 tachometer keeps blowing fuse
Electrical 87 GT - Want Stock Tachometer to work with MSD Ignitiion
Stock tachometer bouncing???
Top Bottom