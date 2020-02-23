Hello everyone. As the title suggests, my tach bounces from around 750 to 1000 RPMs but the idle doesn't actually reflect that. It does this during a base idle rest when I have the car running for 2 minutes with everything on which includes lights, hazard switch, full A/C. It doesn't do this under normal operation. My alternator is only a few months old and I'm suspecting this may be a ground issue? Any help will be greatly appreciated.