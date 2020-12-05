Tail light issues

D

DABURNNOTICE98

New Member
Sep 20, 2020
3
0
1
22
Oklahoma
I have a 96 mustang auto v6 I swapped to a 98 mustang gt stick drivetrain. I can drive the car. I went on my first test drive and I noticed the rear lights do not work. Nor do the brake lights. Before you all say multi function switch, I swapped the multi function switch, I swapped the headlight switch and checked the brake pedal switch and no fuses are blown. They are all good. I checked power to the taillights and they have none. I checked at the headlight switch, and the pin for the taillights has no power either. I’m am really lost. Any ideas? If there’s no legit fix, I’m fine with a bypass of some kind if maybe someone has a idea to hard wire it.
 

