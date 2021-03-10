I recently converted the tail lights on my 1993 GT to LX style and used all LED bulbs. Now I have noticed that the tail lights are on but dim with only the ignition on. Even the 3rd brake light is on and dim. When the lights are turned on by either depressing the brake pedal or turning the clearance lights on they work normally.The front clearance lights remain off when the lights aren't on.I replaced the headlight switch and it didn't fix the problem. I'm thinking I may have a bad ground in the rear.Thoughts?Dim glowBrake pedal depressedClearance lights on