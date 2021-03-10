Electrical Tail lights on but dim

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
806
422
93
I recently converted the tail lights on my 1993 GT to LX style and used all LED bulbs. Now I have noticed that the tail lights are on but dim with only the ignition on. Even the 3rd brake light is on and dim. When the lights are turned on by either depressing the brake pedal or turning the clearance lights on they work normally.

The front clearance lights remain off when the lights aren't on.

I replaced the headlight switch and it didn't fix the problem. I'm thinking I may have a bad ground in the rear.

Thoughts?

Dim glow
20210309_172212.jpg
20210309_172218.jpg



Brake pedal depressed
20210309_172245.jpg
20210309_172249.jpg


Clearance lights on
20210309_172312.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

5
Brake lights not working
Replies
1
Views
437
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
L
69 dim dashboard gauge lights
Replies
2
Views
132
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Lil Wet Cowboy
L
M
Electrical tail light issues
Replies
1
Views
186
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
David Young
David Young
C
Drivers side head light issue
Replies
2
Views
132
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
cwo25
C
4
I need tail light buckets.
Replies
4
Views
409
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
Top Bottom