Tailshaft Bushing Tool

Wanted to update this with a positive outcome. I found this tool available online from a few different vendors. It fits any trans with a 1.5” output shaft. eBay was the cheapest source at $80 shipped. Same tool, same manufacturer, on Amazon at literally double the price.It worked just as advertised. Removed driveshaft, slid the part laying flat in the photo onto the output shaft until there was an audible “click”, I couldn’t pull it off by hand at that point. Cranked the bolt like a pulley puller and out came the old Tailshaft Bushing like a champ. If you didn’t want to replace the main seal, you wouldn’t have to as long as you were careful.The tool standing vertically in the photo drives the new Tailshaft Bushing onto the output shaft with your preferred method of forced cooperation. Incredibly easy. Transmission shops were quoting me 4-5 hours of labor. It took less than a half hour after I got it on jack stands.A new slip yoke paired up with it made the assembly tight like a leather glove. I had visible slop at this junction before, I believe this was the cause of my remaining driveline vibration at high speed. Hopefully find out soon.