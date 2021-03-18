Take Advantage of These Rebates at RockAuto!

ACDelco, AMS, KYB, Power Stop, SKF and SMP have current rebates. Some are ending soon!

ACDelco
- Save on Spark Plugs (up to $48), Cabin, Engine Air, Fuel ($3.50 per filter) and Oil Filters ($1.50 per filter).
AMS
- $25 rebate with purchase of an AMS Clutch System Kit.
KYB
- Get up to $75 with purchase of four KYB shocks, struts or complete assemblies.
Power Stop
- Get up to a $30 rebate with purchase of select Power Stop brake kits. Offer ends March 31!
SKF
- 10% instant rebate on the entire line of SKF Wheel Bearing & Hubs. Offer ends March 31!
Standard Motor Products
- 10% instant rebate on select SMP Throttle Bodies. Offer ends March 31!

Mar_21_ForumPost.jpg


Go to the "Promotions and Rebates" page or look up your vehicle in the RockAuto catalog and watch for the little yellow star
sale5white.png
next to the part names.

Thank You!
RockAuto.com
 

