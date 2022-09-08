Talk me out of it…. Somehow!?

Good afternoon everyone!



I’m new to the mustang ownership side of the house. I just picked up a nearly all original 89 lx 5.0 AOD.



SO FAR, I’ve diagnosed and fixed the water pump, traced down the reason for the cruise control not working and have figured out why the map light wasn’t working. Still have some things on my plate and am pretty satisfied with her.



The only thing I’m not in love with are the rims and the ride height. I have my eyes on the Cobra rims with some low pros. My hope is this will clean up some of the look. I don’t want to mess with the way it rides but I want a slightly lower stance. Please talk me out of lowering her.



I’ve had some lowered cars in the past and always hated the ride. Is it even possible to salvage some ride quality for the look?