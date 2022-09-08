Talk me out of it…. Somehow!?

T

Twitchychancers

New Member
Sep 7, 2022
1
0
1
36
Virginia
Good afternoon everyone!

I’m new to the mustang ownership side of the house. I just picked up a nearly all original 89 lx 5.0 AOD.

SO FAR, I’ve diagnosed and fixed the water pump, traced down the reason for the cruise control not working and have figured out why the map light wasn’t working. Still have some things on my plate and am pretty satisfied with her.

The only thing I’m not in love with are the rims and the ride height. I have my eyes on the Cobra rims with some low pros. My hope is this will clean up some of the look. I don’t want to mess with the way it rides but I want a slightly lower stance. Please talk me out of lowering her.

I’ve had some lowered cars in the past and always hated the ride. Is it even possible to salvage some ride quality for the look?
 

Attachments

  • 1D98FF2E-9B64-4EC9-99D2-20BE35DD47F2.jpeg
    1D98FF2E-9B64-4EC9-99D2-20BE35DD47F2.jpeg
    1,003.2 KB · Views: 0
  • EE5AC44D-5DFC-46CE-B461-3A9D9173180A.jpeg
    EE5AC44D-5DFC-46CE-B461-3A9D9173180A.jpeg
    135.8 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Z
P0118 code - somebody please tell me what the deal is
Replies
2
Views
235
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
T
BMR Relocation Brackets
Replies
3
Views
321
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TremecFox90
T
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
351
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
8
Can I drive without a tune?
Replies
5
Views
580
The Welcome Wagon
McLeodClutch
M
W
1987 mustang gt 5.0 flooding itself when it’s in gear
Replies
10
Views
269
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willyc
W
Top Bottom