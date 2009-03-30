tallest intake 351W 9.5 deck in 66 with stock hood?

You can get a Vic Jr. in there. Some guy on here has one on top of his 408. I believe he pulled out all the stops (drop base cleaner, drop mounts, tilting engine, etc).



You can get a Performer RPM or Weiand Stealth in there with less work, but they won't fit if the mounts and air cleaner are stock. The Air Gap is taller than either and I wouldn't make a gaurantee on that... fwiw, my research said that a Stealth is about .3" shorter than an RPM when all is said and done. Not sure if it matters or if the height #'s I was given by the manufacturers were even apples-to-apples comparisons but its all I could get my hands on.



Less aggressive single planes and Performers will fit without any mods whatsoever. In some applications the less aggressive single planes may be better for you than a higher-end dual plane like an RPM or Stealth.



I have a Weiand Stealth on my 351w in my 66. Stock 66 mounts. I originally had a drop-base air cleaner (the random one you can get anywhere from Pep Boys), with a 3" filter it wouldn't work. I subbed on a 2.3" tall K&N (same cleaner) and it worked fine.



Be careful with drop base cleaners. I bought one off summit and there's more to it than just how many inches the base is 'dropped', how tall the net height of the cleaner/filter are, etc. The one I got had the same size base as my original but achieved some extra drop with a totally flat top... which wouldn't clear the car (where as my original, with a slightly conical top, placed on the new dropped base cleaner, would). Basically, I had to mix and match my original cleaner with my new one (a TRD-2195 IIRC... )



Other tricks in your arsenal: 65 mounts are supposedly shorter than 66's by about an inch IIRC. They're also weaker, and probably not well suited to a high power build. There are also (again, supposedly) some aftermarket ones that are much stronger and still drop the engine some, but are very pricey.



I shied away from messing with motor mounts because a) it involves more work and money than air cleaner changes and b) because it does mess with your whole driveling geometry, which is important for me because I have a T5 which already has less-than-ideal geometry. The latter concern probably isn't as big a deal if you have a stock transmission or one you know has no issues with driveline angles (most 5 and 6 speed manual swaps do).