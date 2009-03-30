tallest intake 351W 9.5 deck in 66 with stock hood?

Perhaps this will help.
Unmodified Vic Jr for a 9.5" block is 5.75" tall at BOTH points A and B above.
The problem with installing a Vic Jr. under the hood of a 65/66 Mustang is at the front of the motor. Due to the motor installation angle (mine drops almost 5%) the front of the air cleaner is angled up and into the hood. There is plenty of clearance at the rear. An Edelbrock Performer RPM intake just fits under a stock hood and its dimensions are A 4.30" and B 5.30". The angle helps a lot.
I do not remember the height of the Stealth, but it is close to the RPM. Here is my modified Vic Jr next to a Stealth intake, both of which fit under my stock type hood:
Remember that I angle milled .300" off the front of my Vic Jr carb pad and brought it to near zero at the rear in order to lower the front of the air cleaner.
You can see my new A measurement and my new B measurement in the following pics.
Vic Jr front "A":
Vic Jr Rear "B":
With the new angle both dimensions will change compared to a stock intake.
As mentioned above, this angle is absolutely crucial to keep hood height at its lowest. Even with the .300" cut off the carb pad, I come the closest to hitting the hood at the front of the air cleaner. Actually, it isn't closest at dead front, but more like 5" to the left and the right of the front hood center.
I suggest measuring your A and B measurements and compare to one of the examples I mentioned above. Also, when doing your calculations please remember the other items that I mentioned in the above post. ALL were necessary for me to put the Vic Jr. under my hood. The Stealth (and an earlier Performer RPM) fit fine with just the 65' motor mounts and a chokeless carb. I didn't even need a drop base 14"air filter housing to do it, I used a standard 289 HiPo open air one instead at that time. If you do none of the items I mentioned, expect to add an inch or more to your new hood.
Hope this helps.