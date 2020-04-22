Tapping kind of noise when engine revved and no load on motor.

I just bought a 2000 gt that been sitting for 7 years. Long story. But anyway I just got it running good and everything legal and I herd what i assumes was a valve issue. Supposedly it had the timing chain done already but from what I’ve been reading about that noise it doesn’t seem to be that. I will say i have no power steering at idle and not moving. But can a bad power steering pump make a noise that would come on kinda like a rod knock but it’s more tap then knock
 

