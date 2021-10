2002 GT, trying to diagnose a top-end tap, which most likely is a lifter issue. I was unplugging injectors one by one and when I unplug the #1 injector (front passenger), I get a rod knocking, unplugging the other injectors cause no dramatic effect, just the slight idle stumble one would expect. So what's going on here, do I need bearings? Do I need a Coyote crate engine?