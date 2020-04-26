tapping sound

Nbrowngt
2002 mustang GT
I was driving home from work and a tapping noice started to come from the top end of the motor. It doesn't make a noice at idle just at throttle even in neutral. It will still tap while not being under any load. I am thinking it is a flat spot in the cam or a valve spring. Any idea what might cause this.
