Fox TB and EGR spacer gaskets

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
I have an Explorer TB and a stock EGR spacer that has been bored out to 65mm. I ordered a set of BBK part #1572 (65-70mm) gaskets from O'Reilly Auto. The intake opening in these gaskets are too big and won't seal coolant or EGR gasses.

I called BBK, the guy on the phone was super nice, and said it has happened before and that he would personally measure the replacements to make sure they were the correct size. The new ones arrived and one gasket is correct, but the other is still wrong.

At this point I'm done dealing with BBK, and I still need a set of gaskets that will work. Any suggestions?
 

Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
California
Give it a day. Get a good night's rest and call the same dood back. He owes you for sending you the wrong gasket. Persistent wins the race.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

Nov 29, 1999
Mililani, Hawaii
The problem in the gasket fitting properly might be due to having a stock spacer that has been bored out. Perhaps the BBK 65, and 70 mm spacers design is different than if you took a stock spacer and bored it. I'm not sure this is the case, but worth looking into.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
I’ll need to check, but with my explorer 65mm TB and 75mm EGR spacer, I bought a Fel-pro gasket kit for a Ford Explorer.

Let me look through my parts tonight
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
20191024_114017.jpg

EGR gasket side. It measures 70mm

20191024_114037.jpg

Coolant side, the gasket it measures 77mm and will obviously leak coolant. This is the replacement kit that the guy at BBK personally measured.

20191024_114056.jpg

This is the 77mm gasket on the throttle body. It won't seal on that side either.

I'll call them today and see if they can measure a gasket while I'm on the phone with them.
20191024_114626.jpg
 
a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
Hillsborough county
I just cut my own, the material comes in a roll and can be trimmed with a razor blade. you can get it at any autoparts store
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
I've had to do that. And I really don't want to do it unless I absolutely have to.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
I believe Fel-Pro 61081is the EGR to plenum gasket I used. Only a few bucks. I'll check more tonight when I can see it
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
I just got off the phone with BBK. They are going to try to figure out why I keep getting oversized gaskets. Fingers crossed they get it figured out and I get the right gasket.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
Here’s what I used.

F1B3730E-6A86-48BA-9DC4-89822EBADF49.jpeg


And the fit in my 75Mm spacer.

4562422C-CCFB-40CB-9B38-8954ADFF6DED.jpeg

F6B91729-7A67-49F4-B3B6-82F45DEC5230.jpeg


It’s great that BBK is trying to help, but these were $2 and $3 gaskets on rockaito. Maybe a few bucks more at auto zone if you really need one today
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Feb 19, 2017
The 75mm would still be too big. I'll wait for a response from BBK and if that doesn't work I guess I'll get some stock gaskets and cut out the center to fit.
 
OldManRiver

OldManRiver

Feb 14, 2015
Central Wisconsin
The Explorer part #'s Mustang5L5 listed are what you need.
The id of the TB to spacer gasket measures 67mm,the id of the spacer to plenum gasket measures 70mm.
The Explorer TB is 65mm,not sure why you think stock Explorer gaskets won't work.

Good luck
 
Foxslider

Foxslider

Oct 25, 2019
Houston, TX
All in one thread. Got gasket part #'s and confirmation of boring the stock egr. I could see enough material there from a pic i just looked at, just thought it might chatter on the side with no support connected to the OD.
 
