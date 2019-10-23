I have an Explorer TB and a stock EGR spacer that has been bored out to 65mm. I ordered a set of BBK part #1572 (65-70mm) gaskets from O'Reilly Auto. The intake opening in these gaskets are too big and won't seal coolant or EGR gasses.



I called BBK, the guy on the phone was super nice, and said it has happened before and that he would personally measure the replacements to make sure they were the correct size. The new ones arrived and one gasket is correct, but the other is still wrong.



At this point I'm done dealing with BBK, and I still need a set of gaskets that will work. Any suggestions?