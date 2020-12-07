TB just replaced, still have knocking sound.

P

petemakmt

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
8
0
1
20
Mississippi
I had just finished replacing the TB, pilot bearing, rear main seal, clutch, etc. On my 96 cobra because of a knocking sound whenever the clutch pedal was all the way out. After about 30-40 mins of driving to test it out, the same exact knocking sound is back. Im pretty sure I replaced it correctly, I was supervised by 2 experienced mechanics through the process, so what could be causing the sound again?? Could it be an input shaft bearing?
 

