For Sale TCP POWER STEERING RACK AND PINION for OEM COLUMN 67-70

C

classicinjection

New Member
Aug 28, 2021
1
0
0
44
Chesapeake Va
Yes this is my first post,
TCP RACK 2.jpg
TCP RACK 1.jpg

Yes I'm real and live in Chesapeake, Virginia and born in the USA

Fitment- 1967-70 Mustang, Cougar Price- $1500 obo/trades
I'm just trying to sell my TCP rack and pinion power system that's been sitting in my garage since 2009 maybe even earlier, I traded my 70 Mustang and don't need it anymore. The rack is painted the old blue color not the new hammered grey. The parts details can be seen in the pictures along with a current ad from Navy Exchange (NEX). I don't check forums everyday so if I don't respond right away I apologize in advance. You can also have anybody local come meet me and look at the actual part or we can Face Time if you're truly interested. I can ship on your dime but it is a pretty heavy box. Since I guess scammers are a huge problem funds will have to clear prior to shipment.
I don't entertain fools if you have concerns about me and need even more proof that I'm not a scammer ask.

I can do trades and cash either direction APEX-7 graphite wheels 19x10 for my 2011 GT or Black 19x9.5 track pack Ford racing wheels..
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column
Replies
1
Views
771
Suspension
Wade01
W
V
Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT
Replies
0
Views
877
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
G
04 Mach1 manual steering rack conversion require manual brake conversion?
Replies
3
Views
2K
SVT Tech Forum
Gt_mach
G
D
1998 3.8L Power steering huge issues
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
dchall89
D
swooshdave
Questionable Trade for 67- How crazy am I?
Replies
53
Views
5K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
Top Bottom