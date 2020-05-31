TDC with adjustable pointer?

DemonGT
When i built my motor i use a adjustable aftermarket timing pointer. When i installed everything i was able to set it all up at TDC
since the heads were not on. Shortly after i had a issue with my timing cover and had to remove the pointer and balancer to
remove the cover. When i removed the pointer i never took note of where it was adjusted to. Since it uses two bolts that hold the
cover on i had no choice but to just reinstall it pointing where ever.
Do i need to remove the #1 plug to find TDC again and adjust the pointer or am i just not thinking it through? If i do then
isnt having a adjustable pointer a bit unsafe considering theres always a possibility it could come out of adjustment?
