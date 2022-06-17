TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions

D

DHatton

New Member
May 22, 2022
18
0
1
23
London, United Kingdom
Hello,

I found some TE37's on ebay, the fronts are 17x8.5, and the rears are 17x9.5.

Offset for the fronts are ET30, and the rears are ET40.

I know they will fit, but I have some questions about fitment.

For the rears I probably would have to either flip or remove the quad shocks, but if I do remove the quad shocks I need some rear lower control arms to control potential wheel hop.

I also don't know what tire sizes to run without any rubbing or fender rolling, I am also not comfortable hammering/modifying the car extensively.

I plan to keep the stock ride height the same, but I do want to run these wheels without risk of wheel hop; hence why I am planning on buying rear lower control arms. Still confused on exactly what parts to buy.

I'm not going to get coil overs or a full suspension re-work at the moment, I am happy the way my car rides.

What do I need to make these wheels fit without extensive modification, and without increasing wheel hop?

Thank you.
 

bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,348
1,162
164
42
Little Elm, TX
For the rears you might need a spacer, possibly a 5mm spacer for the front too so it doesn't rub at full lock. I'd say front you can get a 245 or maybe 255 wide tire, and rear you should easily be able to get a 275. Do you have the stock axle length in the rear?
 
D

DHatton

New Member
May 22, 2022
18
0
1
23
London, United Kingdom
bird_dog0347 said:
For the rears you might need a spacer, possibly a 5mm spacer for the front too so it doesn't rub at full lock. I'd say front you can get a 245 or maybe 255 wide tire, and rear you should easily be able to get a 275. Do you have the stock axle length in the rear?
Click to expand...
I forgot to mention that I have 94-95 spindles, and fox length axels. I'm doing the SN95 5 lug conversion with Cobra Brakes.

For tires, are 245/45/17 for the fronts and 275/40/17 tires for the rears okay? I don't want the staggered look, and want the tire walls to be the same height so the ride height/stance stays relatively the same.

Any suggestions for spacer brands? I heard you should only use spacers if absolutely required.

Thanks
 
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,348
1,162
164
42
Little Elm, TX
DHatton said:
I forgot to mention that I have 94-95 spindles, and fox length axels. I'm doing the SN95 5 lug conversion with Cobra Brakes.

For tires, are 245/45/17 for the fronts and 275/40/17 tires for the rears okay? I don't want the staggered look, and want the tire walls to be the same height so the ride height/stance stays relatively the same.

Any suggestions for spacer brands? I heard you should only use spacers if absolutely required.

Thanks
Click to expand...
Correct, spacers only if required! That said, it's more important to choose the wheels that fit first vs. the brand/model. What you've posted might look good, but those aren't the normal offset for a fox with 5 lug. Tire fitment will only be able to be judged once you've decided on wheels.
 
D

DHatton

New Member
May 22, 2022
18
0
1
23
London, United Kingdom
bird_dog0347 said:
Correct, spacers only if required! That said, it's more important to choose the wheels that fit first vs. the brand/model. What you've posted might look good, but those aren't the normal offset for a fox with 5 lug. Tire fitment will only be able to be judged once you've decided on wheels
Click to expand...
Should I just buy 17x9 Enkei RPF1's with 22mm offset? I heard that offset and wheel size are very similar to Cobra R 94 wheels like this:


Would you think 22mm offset 17x9 wheels in 4 corners with 245/45/17 fronts and 275/40/17 fit?

I want a fatter tire in the rear, and the largest rim size in the rear without fender rolling/hammering, but still happy to flip or remove the quad shocks.
 
