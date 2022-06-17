TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions

Hello,



I found some TE37's on ebay, the fronts are 17x8.5, and the rears are 17x9.5.



Offset for the fronts are ET30, and the rears are ET40.



I know they will fit, but I have some questions about fitment.



For the rears I probably would have to either flip or remove the quad shocks, but if I do remove the quad shocks I need some rear lower control arms to control potential wheel hop.



I also don't know what tire sizes to run without any rubbing or fender rolling, I am also not comfortable hammering/modifying the car extensively.



I plan to keep the stock ride height the same, but I do want to run these wheels without risk of wheel hop; hence why I am planning on buying rear lower control arms. Still confused on exactly what parts to buy.



I'm not going to get coil overs or a full suspension re-work at the moment, I am happy the way my car rides.



What do I need to make these wheels fit without extensive modification, and without increasing wheel hop?



Thank you.