TECH ARTICLES<<<<

I just sent this PM to slow88, he asked me to tell him all I knew about a turbo, tranny and rearend swap out of an 86 TC into his 88 Mustang. It's pretty universal for the most part, only minor things need to be changed depending on the years of the vehicles. Maybe at least parts of it could be used:
OK, I don't know your full intentions in terms of where you want your engine to end up. If you plan on leaving it mostly stock then don't listen to what I'm about to say except for the intercooler part. If you plan to modify your turbo engine by turning up the boost, adding an intercooler, adding a 3" downpipe etc. then listen up. Since you have an 86, you already have the good 35 lb/hour injectors. These are good for about 300 hp. If you plan to add an intercooler, front mount or SVO/Turbo Coupe style, then you will need an LA series or SVO computer. The LA2 (87 TC) and LA3 (88 TC) are the easiest to find and are also the best. They can be bought at turboford for 50-75 bucks. There are tons of intercooler options: saab, volvo, Isuzu, NPR, Sprearco, Mitsu, probe, as well as the SVO and Turbo Coupe style. The front mount are more efficient. I don't know what you mean by saying front mount ones tear up your intake. All they do is mount in front of the radiator, the inlet hooks up to the turbo and the outlet hooks up to the stock throttle body intake. I've yet to figure out if you can use the SVO/Turbo Coupe ones will work without an SVO or Turbo Coupe hood scoop. Here is a link for the front mount IC swap:
http://www.rothfam.com/svo/volvo/index.html
I don't really know the wiring information by heart. I do know that you only have to change about 12 wires since you have an 88. If you decide to go with the 88 TC computer you will need to add wires for the ACT Sensor. Here is a link to the wiring information:
88-90 Mustang wiring: http://www.nettally.com/silly34/8890.htm
86 TC Wiring: http://www2.rothfam.com/techboard/r...ce/86SVO-TC.pdf
87-88 TC Wiring: http://www2.rothfam.com/techboard/r...87TC-merkur.pdf
As for the tranny. I don't know if you have a 5-speed or an auto or if the TC has a 5-speed or auto. If you have a 5-speed and the TC has a 5 speed, the swap is extremely easy, you can either leave your tranny in place or swap in the TC one with your bell housing and clutch. I would suggest using your current 5-speed. If you and the TC have autos then it will also be a pretty self explanatory swap. If you have a 5-speed and want to use an auto, you are crazy, use the 5-speed! If you have an auto and want to use the 5-speed then here is a link on how to do it:
http://www.project-horsepower.dreamstation.com/howto.html
As for the rear end. It is a pretty straight forward swap. All of the mounts should line up with your car. All the control arms and such are interchangeable. I believe you have to use the TC brake hoses and lines at the rear of the car. The only thing you have to remember is that the TC rear is 1.5" wider than your rear end. If you are running the stock wheels this isn't a problem, it will actually look cooler. If your current wheels drag or are close to dragging on your fenders, you will need to get different wheels. I thought I had a link for the rear end swap but I guess not.
Remember, I've learned 90% of this information from reading stuff online. The internet is a great source for all of this. Also notice that I used the www.rothfam.com
website for 3 of the links. This means there is also other information that may benefit you there as well so check it out.
