TECH ARTICLES<<<<

- sorry, I dont think I have a link to this anymore, but here is the write-up that I did.



Installing under drive pulleys ./



The pulleys that I installed are from Racer Walsh, but they are also available from other companies. A smaller diameter crank pulley and a larger diameter alternator pulley are used. Both pulleys are made of aluminum. The water pump pulley is not changed. For this install, I am assuming that the person installing does not have an impact wrench. If you do the install will be much easier and quicker, and many steps can be left out.



1. Loosen the bolt holding the crank pulley

a. Put the car in gear, set the parking break, and have a buddy sit in the car and hold down on the breaks really hard (if you don't the crank will turn and the car may move).

b. Using a breaker bar and socket wrench loosen the bolt holding the crank pulley. It may take several tries to break the bolt loose.



2. Remove the belt

a. Using the breaker bar and a socket wrench, move the belt tensioner to relieve tension from the belt, and remove the belt.



3. Remove the crank pulley

a. Remove the bolt you loosened previously

b. Wiggle the pulley back and forth and it should come right off



4. Install the new crank pulley

a. Line up the groove in the pulley with the notch on the crank and wiggle it on.

b. Insert the bolt and hand tighten.



5. Remove the alternator

a. Remove the two bolts holding the alternator, remove the wiring harnesses, and remove the alternator.

b. Take the alternator and the new pulley into an Advance Auto Parts Store, or a similar store, and they should be able to change the pulleys for you for free (if not, find someone with an impact wrench, because that's the only way to get the pulley off).



6. Reinstall the alternator

a. This is done the opposite of removal.



7. Put the belt back on

a. Again, opposite of removal



8. With the belt back on, have your buddy sit in the car and hold the breaks again, and tighten the bolt holding the crank pulley as tight as you can get it.



9. Check the space between the belt and the alternator bolt. On mine, I had to rotate the bolt head just a bit so that it would not rub on the belt (see picture).



10. You are done! Go for a ride and see what you think.