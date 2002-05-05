>>>>TECH ARTICLES<<<<

91-93 Turbo Swap Wiring Info...

http://projecthp.ford23.com/turboswap.html

87-90 Turbo Swap Wiring Info...

http://projecthp.ford23.com/turboswap2.html

Turbo Swap Step by Step Info...

http://projecthp.ford23.com/turboswaphowto.html

Volvo Intercooler Installation...

http://www.rothfam.com/svo/volvo/index.html

Somebody should also right up something to explain the options we have in terms of exhaust systems. Dual Flowmasters, Single Flowmaster w/dual tails, Dynomax, etc. Everyone always asks how to make the 2.3 "sound cool" so this should be included
 
Everybody is alwys asking about duels, here are your part numbers:

Exhaust "Y" Pipe:
Ford: E4ZZ-5246-A
Walker replacement: 43982

Exhaust Pipes:
Left: Dynomax 45060
Right: Dynomax 45059
 
I just sent this PM to slow88, he asked me to tell him all I knew about a turbo, tranny and rearend swap out of an 86 TC into his 88 Mustang. It's pretty universal for the most part, only minor things need to be changed depending on the years of the vehicles. Maybe at least parts of it could be used:

OK, I don't know your full intentions in terms of where you want your engine to end up. If you plan on leaving it mostly stock then don't listen to what I'm about to say except for the intercooler part. If you plan to modify your turbo engine by turning up the boost, adding an intercooler, adding a 3" downpipe etc. then listen up. Since you have an 86, you already have the good 35 lb/hour injectors. These are good for about 300 hp. If you plan to add an intercooler, front mount or SVO/Turbo Coupe style, then you will need an LA series or SVO computer. The LA2 (87 TC) and LA3 (88 TC) are the easiest to find and are also the best. They can be bought at turboford for 50-75 bucks. There are tons of intercooler options: saab, volvo, Isuzu, NPR, Sprearco, Mitsu, probe, as well as the SVO and Turbo Coupe style. The front mount are more efficient. I don't know what you mean by saying front mount ones tear up your intake. All they do is mount in front of the radiator, the inlet hooks up to the turbo and the outlet hooks up to the stock throttle body intake. I've yet to figure out if you can use the SVO/Turbo Coupe ones will work without an SVO or Turbo Coupe hood scoop. Here is a link for the front mount IC swap:
http://www.rothfam.com/svo/volvo/index.html
I don't really know the wiring information by heart. I do know that you only have to change about 12 wires since you have an 88. If you decide to go with the 88 TC computer you will need to add wires for the ACT Sensor. Here is a link to the wiring information:
88-90 Mustang wiring: http://www.nettally.com/silly34/8890.htm
86 TC Wiring: http://www2.rothfam.com/techboard/r...ce/86SVO-TC.pdf
87-88 TC Wiring: http://www2.rothfam.com/techboard/r...87TC-merkur.pdf

As for the tranny. I don't know if you have a 5-speed or an auto or if the TC has a 5-speed or auto. If you have a 5-speed and the TC has a 5 speed, the swap is extremely easy, you can either leave your tranny in place or swap in the TC one with your bell housing and clutch. I would suggest using your current 5-speed. If you and the TC have autos then it will also be a pretty self explanatory swap. If you have a 5-speed and want to use an auto, you are crazy, use the 5-speed! If you have an auto and want to use the 5-speed then here is a link on how to do it:
http://www.project-horsepower.dreamstation.com/howto.html

As for the rear end. It is a pretty straight forward swap. All of the mounts should line up with your car. All the control arms and such are interchangeable. I believe you have to use the TC brake hoses and lines at the rear of the car. The only thing you have to remember is that the TC rear is 1.5" wider than your rear end. If you are running the stock wheels this isn't a problem, it will actually look cooler. If your current wheels drag or are close to dragging on your fenders, you will need to get different wheels. I thought I had a link for the rear end swap but I guess not.

Remember, I've learned 90% of this information from reading stuff online. The internet is a great source for all of this. Also notice that I used the www.rothfam.com website for 3 of the links. This means there is also other information that may benefit you there as well so check it out.

Stinger
 
Here's some that I keep in my favorites that should be helpful:

Red, you can toss any of these you want:

turbo faq section

http://www.angelfire.com/wa3/fastest4d/faq.html

good adjustable boost valve

http://www.boostvalve.com/pricelist.html

excellent turbo faq step by step performance section

http://www.turboford.org/faq/index.asp

manual fan switch for SVO

http://www.turboford.org/faq/fan_swch.htm

excellent help page

http://www.merkurencyclopedia.com/

How to make your own octane booster cheap

http://www.vtr.org/maintain/gasoline-octane.html

Ported Lower Intake Pic

http://www2.turboford.org/techboard/ubb/uploads/Dan+E/L1.jpg

Gutted and Ported Upper Intake Pic

http://www2.turboford.org/techboard/ubb/uploads/Dan+E/UpperIntakeMod.JPG

Good source I've ordered parts from

http://www.junkyarddog.com/main.htm

Link for SVO History And SVO Commercial Video

http://tommyssvopage.homestead.com/index.html

Changing the Heater Core made simpler

http://www.coolcats.net/tech/advanced/heatercore/index.html

Online Motorcraft Source - CHEAP!

http://www.yoursource-autoparts.com/
 
How to remove your EGR

Here's an EGR Removal walk thru (initially for '87-90's but with info for '91-93's:

Here's an EGR Removal walk thru (initially for '87-90's but with info for '91-93's:

I have disconnected the EGR pipe on the original exhaust manifold, unplugged the vacuum lines that ran to the valve body of the EGR and plugged them. And then took out the two bolts that mount it at the top to the throttle body.
Then - and some may gasp at this, I took the 2 bolt flange (part of the EGR) that mounts to the throttle body and sawed it off with a hacksaw from the main EGR body. Then I remounted it back to the throttle body but turned it upside down so that the porthole for the EGR was capped. You'll see when you take it off that the EGR hole is not centered. It's on one end, I believe the bottom end, so if you flip that mounting flange over and put some gasket sealer on it, you've essenstially sealed off the EGR intake. Very simple.
*on the 91-93's they use a different computer, I recommend you cap it by some other means temporarily so as not to destroy the EGR mount - I say this because perhaps the new computer these use may miss the EGR - BUT I HIGHLY DOUBT IT, just a precaution. If your "check engine light" doesn't come on in a day or so, you're fine and you can permanently cap it.

BTW I've seen some very black cruddy coated intakes from EGR's. Also, a lot of people find out their EGR was already plugged anyway and not working for some time. Some run and idle smoother without the EGR due to it being stuck open from carbon buildup, etc.
 
Questions are always asked about what size tire will fit on what rim and how big a certain tire is...these links should explain it.

http://www.c5-corvette.com/tirecalc.htm
http://www.gordon-glasgow.org/tirecalc.html
http://www.miata.net/garage/tirecalc.html
http://www.greenhydrant.com/~drees/auto/tirecalc/
http://www.sgmotorsports.com/tiresize.htm#TireSize
http://www.venommotorsports.com/library/tirewheelcalculator.asp

There are always questions about what the #'s on a tire mean...this should end the confusion.
 
- sorry, I dont think I have a link to this anymore, but here is the write-up that I did.

Installing under drive pulleys ./

The pulleys that I installed are from Racer Walsh, but they are also available from other companies. A smaller diameter crank pulley and a larger diameter alternator pulley are used. Both pulleys are made of aluminum. The water pump pulley is not changed. For this install, I am assuming that the person installing does not have an impact wrench. If you do the install will be much easier and quicker, and many steps can be left out.

1. Loosen the bolt holding the crank pulley
a. Put the car in gear, set the parking break, and have a buddy sit in the car and hold down on the breaks really hard (if you don't the crank will turn and the car may move).
b. Using a breaker bar and socket wrench loosen the bolt holding the crank pulley. It may take several tries to break the bolt loose.

2. Remove the belt
a. Using the breaker bar and a socket wrench, move the belt tensioner to relieve tension from the belt, and remove the belt.

3. Remove the crank pulley
a. Remove the bolt you loosened previously
b. Wiggle the pulley back and forth and it should come right off

4. Install the new crank pulley
a. Line up the groove in the pulley with the notch on the crank and wiggle it on.
b. Insert the bolt and hand tighten.

5. Remove the alternator
a. Remove the two bolts holding the alternator, remove the wiring harnesses, and remove the alternator.
b. Take the alternator and the new pulley into an Advance Auto Parts Store, or a similar store, and they should be able to change the pulleys for you for free (if not, find someone with an impact wrench, because that's the only way to get the pulley off).

6. Reinstall the alternator
a. This is done the opposite of removal.

7. Put the belt back on
a. Again, opposite of removal

8. With the belt back on, have your buddy sit in the car and hold the breaks again, and tighten the bolt holding the crank pulley as tight as you can get it.

9. Check the space between the belt and the alternator bolt. On mine, I had to rotate the bolt head just a bit so that it would not rub on the belt (see picture).

10. You are done! Go for a ride and see what you think.
 
heres the horsepower for some 2.3 powered cars...correct me if i get any wrong. i can add more if you guys tell me them. just pm it.

83-84 Turbo GT - 140hp
84-85 SVO - 175hp
85.5 SVO - 205hp
86 SVO - 200hp
83-86Turbocoupes- 140hp
87-88 Turbocoupes - 190hp
(87-88 Turbocoupes auto - 155hp)
Merkur - 175hp
87-90 Mustang - 88hp
91-93 Mustang - 105hp
 
Not exactly the same as what has been posted...but here is a scan of some information from Project White Trash from MM&FF showing the 1/4 times of each modifcations up to the 302 install.

PWT2.jpg

PWT2.jpg
 
