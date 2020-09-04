Hello hello,

I need some guidance in troubleshooting. I have a 2008 gt with no dash lights and no drivability issues, noticable anyway. Cat wouldn't pass inspections due to a p1000 and p1233 code showing up. That was 5000 miles ago. The p1000 won't reset and I replaced the FPDM and that didn't fix anything. I worked with my tuner to load old profiles that had passed years back, and they wrote a new one that was just stock parameters, nothing worked. Any thoughts on these two codes together and where I should start this weekend? Thanks!!