Tech help

C

Carnage617

New Member
Jul 15, 2020
2
0
1
38
Boston
Hello hello,
I need some guidance in troubleshooting. I have a 2008 gt with no dash lights and no drivability issues, noticable anyway. Cat wouldn't pass inspections due to a p1000 and p1233 code showing up. That was 5000 miles ago. The p1000 won't reset and I replaced the FPDM and that didn't fix anything. I worked with my tuner to load old profiles that had passed years back, and they wrote a new one that was just stock parameters, nothing worked. Any thoughts on these two codes together and where I should start this weekend? Thanks!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
5 Powersteering Pump replacement gone wrong Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
R need helpful tech help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech. The Welcome Wagon 1
P Help new codes 4.6 swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
P Speedometer doesn’t work 4.6 swapped 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
xracer22 Old school tech help?? Conversion harness?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
K Engine 88 Fox starting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Keith5.0GT Lower Intake Attempt #3 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Welp, One Of My Spark Plugs Hole Is Stripped.anybody Had A Similar Situation That Could Help? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
Chris Lennon Weird Noise While Ing Head Scratcher 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Shelden Cracked Exhaust Manifold SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
Chris Lennon Gt40 Intake Trouble 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
J New Here! Longtube Header Help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Edbert Tech Help! Very Rough Idle At Low Rpm...why? - Carb Guys Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
H Installing Hi-Tech Stage2 Cams, stock bolts don't fit help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
txstang84 Factory Tech Transmissions contact info? Please help... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P ****In desperate need of Tech help with my rear defrost**** Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
S Tech Help: Valve float, not fully closing? (Long) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
B 2004 Tech specs and Dimensions-HELP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M Ford Tech/Wiring Help needed 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
Jaswir Think jrichker needs any tech help? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
DocG Tech help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
SMOKEDYA SERIOUS TECH HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Tech help on motor build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1991notchbackLX HELP-- tech guys??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
tryinkeepup need some tech help please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
G Instrument cluster re-pinning help; http://www.stangnet.com/tech/cluster87-93.pdf Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
0 I need help SVT TECH, airbag problem! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
JBushman73 Ford Tech Help!!! Predator fried my ECM! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
85_SS_302_Coupe I have 3 Tech posts until i reach 2k posts...who needs help? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
D I really need some tech help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
TweekedGT Need Ford Tech Help! ECU Question. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
TheVin Thanks to all the GT Tech Talk help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
M Cracked block/blown head gasget? Tech help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M Trick flow A/C bracket? Tech Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M Tech. Help.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
flying high not mustang related, but tech, 87 ranger. help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
race-stang tech help needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Barrier Head gasket? MAF? Need some Mustang tech help :) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
spacecowboy888 1994 v6 mustang Home Garage (redneck) Modded Need Help From Tech. gurus SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
gt40_2003wes didnt get a reply in 5.0 tech maybe u all can help!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Dope 97GT Non mustang tech: but need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
O Suspension Tech's/Guru's Advice and Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
jgfiveoh tech/mental help needed: i believe i just cant continue with this any longer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
V Tri-Ax shifter vibration (adv tech help needed) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S need some tech help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
nitrous_bob i need real tech help, fuel issues maybe more. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W ford tech help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
KCoppola Tech help with engine combo choices Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K A Ford tech needs help on my conversion 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom