srtthis
the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
-
- Jul 3, 2009
-
- 4,938
-
- 1,477
-
- 184
why in the hell do they no longer make tel star wheels???? bull i tell ya!!!!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|5 Star Tuning
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|1
|WTB/Trade Wanted - Weld Pro Star
|Wheels Tires Brakes
|0
|2000 Gt Engine Swap- In Progress
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|12
|Tel Star Wheels
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|tel me what you think
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|18