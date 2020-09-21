Temp gauge running on colder side then going up to normal.

Hi everyone I have had a few posts on here with good feed back so thanks! My temp gauge on my 2002 mustang has been staying pretty c I'll ld lately.Not all the way down but definitely cold.It goes from cold to normal but has never went hot .It seems to do this on and off through out the day for last couple of weeks .Not everyday but quite a bit.I was thinking thermostat but not sure.Tons of things it could be.maybe a cooling sensor.I have a lot of money in this car so I want to catch a problem before it bites me in the **!!#.It is not supercharged.Yet!
 

