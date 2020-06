so i bought a 92 gt a few weeks ago. noticed i wasnt getting a reading on the temp guage. i bought a new sending unit and the instillation went fine, nothing felt weird. i noticed today that there was some coolant leaking around it. I tried some thread sealant and let it set for a while, took it for a little ride and checked when i got home and its still leaking. should i try to redo with more thread sealant or what?