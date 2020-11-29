Temp

B

Brislin23

New Member
May 10, 2020
19
0
1
36
New jersey
I recently did a v8 carb swap on my 95 v6... shorty headers, 3 core rad, at idle the temp is like 210. I had this issue before when I initially did this swap but the car overheated started leaking out the rear main blag blag blah ... had to take the whole engine out put in new crank cam timing chain lifters and 3 core rad .... I started it for the first time last night the start went better than the original start but my temp is still high I don't get it I thought the 3 core over the stock radiator would fix the problem any suggestions on how I can lower the temp am I too rich or lean just afraid to drive it and have to pull it again.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,844
5,789
193
polk county florida
Pic?
I ask because even though the fan runs constant it may not be big/strong enough (cfm) to pull enough air to cool.
You are sure you got all the air out?
 
B

Brislin23

New Member
May 10, 2020
19
0
1
36
New jersey
I'm going to check some things shortly hose calapsing lean rich etc it was dark and late and called it a night last night. So I'm about to go there now and mess with it. I do have a different fan with higher cfm. But no shroud that I can use but want to make sure the fan is the problem first.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,970
10,253
224
Massachusetts
210 isn’t really overheating. Modern EFI engines prefer to run in the 200-210 degree range. With that said, I would only expect to see 210 after some hard runs, and not just idling. That means your cooling system is definitely weak. Even with a stock 195 t stat you should comfortable be around 195-200 degrees.

what condition to you hit that temp? Highway? Idle?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

79pace
Engine Engine Running hot. I cannot figure out why.
Replies
28
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rcdgl
R
Golypon
1988 4cyl 5 speed (Compression issues) [Help!]
Replies
40
Views
2K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
85Punisher
High engine coolant temp
Replies
16
Views
980
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
marcelo
marcelo
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
536
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
admLSC7
Engine Cooling system Advice?
Replies
92
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
admLSC7
admLSC7
Top Bottom