I recently did a v8 carb swap on my 95 v6... shorty headers, 3 core rad, at idle the temp is like 210. I had this issue before when I initially did this swap but the car overheated started leaking out the rear main blag blag blah ... had to take the whole engine out put in new crank cam timing chain lifters and 3 core rad .... I started it for the first time last night the start went better than the original start but my temp is still high I don't get it I thought the 3 core over the stock radiator would fix the problem any suggestions on how I can lower the temp am I too rich or lean just afraid to drive it and have to pull it again.