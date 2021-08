Iv been trying to get my temperature gauge to work after I did a engine swap. The parts car was a 2000 v6 mustang and the car that the engine and transmission went into was a 2003 v6 mustang. I have changed the coolant temperature sensor and the thermostat I wired the clips from both years together and separate and the gauge will cycle when the key turns on but sits below the cold mark I let it run for 20 mins and no sign of the gauge working. Iv been trying to find a fuse for it but haven’t been able to find anything for the temperature gauge itself of the coolant temperature sensor. Any help?