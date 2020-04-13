Temperature gauge stuck on hot!

2020 PP2 5.0
New Member
-
- Mar 31, 2020
-
- 13
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 25
My temperature gauge in my 1994 mustang GT 5.0 is stuck on hot.I replaced the temperature sending unit and the CTS and had no luck. What should I try next?!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|Temp Gauge Issue
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|R
|temperature gauge
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Electrical 1985 GT
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|H
|Electrical 90 LX 5.0 Temperature Gauge goes down on start
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|C
|1995 ford mustang temperature gauge problem
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0