Temperature gauge

I have a 1986 GT and for some reason in roughly 5-7 minutes, it already reads hot. The infrared gun will read 185 the absolute highest and thats on the thermostat housing itself. Both hoses read 170ish. I have installed a new temp sensor, and now im trying to install an autometer gauge, but it reads 240 in accessory and 250 off cold start... lost on what to do here.



Heater core bypassed

SVE 3 row aluminum radiator

Water pump is only 6 months old

Smog pump removed