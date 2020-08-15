Electrical TerminatorX Factory Gauges Help

So I'm almost finished with my TermX install in my 347 5 speed (1989 LX) but am supremely stumped with the wiring of factory gauges. I removed my entire engine harness however left the harness coming out of the drivers side firewall because from what I've read that's where the factory gauges' signals go. So I am going to connect my 2 oil pressure and coolant temp sensors to the factory wires, then to my c110 connector (black 8 Pin) but was wondering if there are any other wires I have to connect (since its only 1 wire for each gauge to my knowledge) for my gauges or entire dash to work. I am hesitant to chop up my old harness before I have confirmation (have searched far and wide of threads can cannnot find a wiring diagram for my year to save my life). Here are some pics of my project and the black (and grey) 8-pin connectors which I'm talking about. If anyone has any diagrams for my year's 8-pin connectors and/or knowledge about what the grey and black 8 pin connectors do I'd really appreciate it. Thanks for helping a newcomer!
P.S. advice on how to wire in AC with TerminatorX is appreciated (if not I'll just remove it but I thought I may as well ask)
 

