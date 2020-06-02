Terrible Gas Mileage on 2013 V6 Mustang

So here's a bit of backstory: I bought a used automatic 2013 base V6 Mustang with 100,000 miles on it a few days back. The main reason I went the V6 route is because my commute is around 70 miles daily(hwy+city) and I'm a student, so mileage matters a lot for me.



So far, I've driven the car in the city(stop & go lights, small roads with constant stops) & I've got 7MPG!!!(30l/100km). I'm sure this is accurate as I calculated the distance myself & measured the fuel readings. This is way off from the advertised 19mpg city(12.4/100km). This is insane because I've hardly driven 60 miles(100km) and my tank is half empty. Also, the MPG free-falls in idle, from 7MPG to as low as 5MPG. Highest I've seen is 9MPG.



I have not driven the car with a heavy foot, apart from maybe gunning it 2-3 times at stoplight to satisfy my initial excitement of getting my first car. I'm pretty confident that my driving is not the cause for terrible mileage. Had no real chance to take it to a highway yet because of the Covid19 curfew around my city.



The previous history of the car shows it was damaged in a front-end collision that was later repaired(i was aware of this). I bought it off an auction lot so I have no real history of maintenance from the previous owner. The engine, gear, chassis are all in good condition as verified by a mechanic.



What are my first steps to trouble shoot? Should I get an OBD scanner, replace the spark plugs and O2 sensor? Or, wait till I get a chance to drive it on the highway or a road-trip to see if the mileage improves? Apologies if all of this sounds like too much, I'm just paranoid and anxiety struck from the fear of having to maintain a financial burden if this contunies. I'm just 19.



Also, the car has been sitting for a while at the lot. All I did was flush trans fluid, new brake fluids & engine oil. 17 inch tyres all round.

Also, I checked for any gassy smell around the car & exhaust, I can smell a bit of gas at the tips of the exhaust when running but nothing too extraordinarily bad. A little bit rough at idle when I stop and go. No black smoke or soot on the exhaust tips. Car may be running rich, any way to confirm? And where do I start troubleshooting?



Any help will be appreciated, thanks!