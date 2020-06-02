Terrible Gas Mileage on 2013 V6 Mustang

H

headhunter07

New Member
Jun 2, 2020
1
0
1
19
Dubai
So here's a bit of backstory: I bought a used automatic 2013 base V6 Mustang with 100,000 miles on it a few days back. The main reason I went the V6 route is because my commute is around 70 miles daily(hwy+city) and I'm a student, so mileage matters a lot for me.

So far, I've driven the car in the city(stop & go lights, small roads with constant stops) & I've got 7MPG!!!(30l/100km). I'm sure this is accurate as I calculated the distance myself & measured the fuel readings. This is way off from the advertised 19mpg city(12.4/100km). This is insane because I've hardly driven 60 miles(100km) and my tank is half empty. Also, the MPG free-falls in idle, from 7MPG to as low as 5MPG. Highest I've seen is 9MPG.

I have not driven the car with a heavy foot, apart from maybe gunning it 2-3 times at stoplight to satisfy my initial excitement of getting my first car. I'm pretty confident that my driving is not the cause for terrible mileage. Had no real chance to take it to a highway yet because of the Covid19 curfew around my city.

The previous history of the car shows it was damaged in a front-end collision that was later repaired(i was aware of this). I bought it off an auction lot so I have no real history of maintenance from the previous owner. The engine, gear, chassis are all in good condition as verified by a mechanic.

What are my first steps to trouble shoot? Should I get an OBD scanner, replace the spark plugs and O2 sensor? Or, wait till I get a chance to drive it on the highway or a road-trip to see if the mileage improves? Apologies if all of this sounds like too much, I'm just paranoid and anxiety struck from the fear of having to maintain a financial burden if this contunies. I'm just 19.

Also, the car has been sitting for a while at the lot. All I did was flush trans fluid, new brake fluids & engine oil. 17 inch tyres all round.
Also, I checked for any gassy smell around the car & exhaust, I can smell a bit of gas at the tips of the exhaust when running but nothing too extraordinarily bad. A little bit rough at idle when I stop and go. No black smoke or soot on the exhaust tips. Car may be running rich, any way to confirm? And where do I start troubleshooting?

Any help will be appreciated, thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kurtis Wierd overheating problem, terrible gas mileage...related??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
5LugFoxFanatic Terrible Gas Mileage. Why? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
J Terrible gas milage.. from what? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
JC 25TH Must Cure Terrible Gas Milage!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
J Engine 93 lx 2.3l runs terrible 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
S Engine 93 Cobra, Dreaded 94/44, Terrible Fuel economy, Runs great! (FIXED) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 31
J Electrical 91 LX T5 to T56 Swap Check engine light runs terrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
jruppert Just Picked Up V6 With Known Bad Head Gasket. Shakes Terribly SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
deathb4dismount I Made A Terrible Mistake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
5point0stang88 When It Rains Bad, My Car Runs Terrible, Mind Of Its Own 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
fiveohlover New Spec Stage 1 Clutch Terrible Chatter! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
P Terrible Communication From Dealership, What's The Last Day To Order A '14? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
MikeUrban My 5.0 Is Making A Terrible Noise (video) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 40
J Awesome, Or Terrible? Interior Exterior Parts 1
hotstang_46 I just bought Projectors, I hope they don't look Terrible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
globaltefl 1990 5.0 runs fine when cold but terrible when hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Terrible shaking / T-5 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
LarsD My 91 is running terrible, could use some help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
the_v-6_sucks I got some terrible shaking in my mustang SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
merc123 Vibration on take off, terrible on inclines SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
BK_CAULEY Check engine ligth is on, cant pull codes, running terribly rich Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
PickupMan Terrible Engne vibration 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
1987LXragtop A terrible dilemma 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
B Magnaflow Axle back, terrible sound 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
P new intake installed on 2000 gt, now terrible hesitation SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
nickgt5.0 terrible idle after install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
edswhite99 terrible weird oil leak SVT Tech Forum 3
D DAN CARLSON REALSPEED TERRIBLE EXPERIENCE 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 48
Lilwhitestang 1992 2.3 missing terribly up to 2000 RPM 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
1 car running terrible! help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
stprorolla49 What a terrible night!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
Mustangless terrible idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
J Terrible vibration from engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S Hey guys need help with this terrible clunking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T terrible squeaking! please help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1988WHTGT Need some help...car running terrible Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 40
F TERRIBLE 1/4 Mile time... What happened??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
STNG_96 Car is missing terribly, what is the deal? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
Therian A terrible squeal 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 39
FastA$$89Vert Terrible Squealing Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
L clutch install gone terribly wrong Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 37
9646gt terrible SCREECH from steering! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
fox racer WTF stance is TERRIBLE! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Fixed wire on fuel pump now car runs terrible. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
DarkoStoj why do I have a terrible vibration when braking Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
H 88gt Terrible idle and real rich Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
davins130 edelbrock performer 5.0 installation-craftmanship is terrible 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
J Car rides terrible, need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S 96 Cobra Dynoed today.....terrible numbers!!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 32
M Terrible Squeeking Noise!!!!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom