Test drove a 2019 GT automatic today

BMan5150
Founding Member
-
- Feb 19, 2002
-
- 308
-
- 0
-
- 16
I was very impressed with the car overall and the automatic transmission. In fact, the biggest reason I wanted to test drive one was to see how the automatic was. I probably went into it with a slight expectation that I’d dislike it, but I thought it was great!
The one I test drove had the performance package and active exhaust too. Both are “must have” options if I were to decide to get one. This car didn’t have leather or the 401a package, and that would also be a must have for me.
I am a little concerned about some of the issues I’ve read about the new 10-speed transmissions though. Seems most issues were for 2018 cars - is that generally the case? And I guess when you factor in how many mustangs are sold each year, the failure rate can’t be too bad. Would appreciate any comments / thoughts on the 10-speed automatic transmissions.
The one I test drove had the performance package and active exhaust too. Both are “must have” options if I were to decide to get one. This car didn’t have leather or the 401a package, and that would also be a must have for me.
I am a little concerned about some of the issues I’ve read about the new 10-speed transmissions though. Seems most issues were for 2018 cars - is that generally the case? And I guess when you factor in how many mustangs are sold each year, the failure rate can’t be too bad. Would appreciate any comments / thoughts on the 10-speed automatic transmissions.