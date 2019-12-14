Test drove a 2019 GT automatic today

I was very impressed with the car overall and the automatic transmission. In fact, the biggest reason I wanted to test drive one was to see how the automatic was. I probably went into it with a slight expectation that I’d dislike it, but I thought it was great!

The one I test drove had the performance package and active exhaust too. Both are “must have” options if I were to decide to get one. This car didn’t have leather or the 401a package, and that would also be a must have for me.

I am a little concerned about some of the issues I’ve read about the new 10-speed transmissions though. Seems most issues were for 2018 cars - is that generally the case? And I guess when you factor in how many mustangs are sold each year, the failure rate can’t be too bad. Would appreciate any comments / thoughts on the 10-speed automatic transmissions.
 

A bunch of people's complaints are based on the nature of the 10 speed. A bunch of people just aren't used to how many times it shifts or how it downshifts when slowing g down. At very slow speeds a lurching feeling can be felt. Almost feels like wavy pavement. That's normal. The transmission also has a little bit longer learn procedure. This accounts for most of the issues felt with new mustangs. It took my car about 1000 miles being driven in city and on the highway before downshifts became completely smooth...same with upshifts.

I love my 10 speed in my 19 ecoboost. Paddle shifters are lots of fun too.

The active exhaust really narrows the aftermarket exhaust choices. There have also been issues with the computer being locked ( by Ford ) and not accepting any aftermarket performance tunes.

If it were me searching for a gt I would buy one with leather, performance package, and no active exhaust. I chose a base model eco because it's my commuter car and I knew nothing on it was going to stay stock anyways once the factory warranty was kaput. The base is lighter with manual seats. Katzkin also makes factory style custom seat upholstery sets for around 600 bucks. I modify everything so.... the eco was cheaper and the upgrades are cheaper to gain more hp and tq. Where I live I'll almost never see over 100mph. This car also won't be a track car. The 0 to 60 is a couple 10ths away from a gt factory...with a tune that is brought down to be faster than a gt. It's also more balanced than its big brother. Road and Track said the eco was way more fun in the twisties.

I respect the 5.0....but couldn't justify the extra 15 to 20k. I have my turbo foxbody for all the powah I need.
 
