Test drove a 2019 GT automatic today

A bunch of people's complaints are based on the nature of the 10 speed. A bunch of people just aren't used to how many times it shifts or how it downshifts when slowing g down. At very slow speeds a lurching feeling can be felt. Almost feels like wavy pavement. That's normal. The transmission also has a little bit longer learn procedure. This accounts for most of the issues felt with new mustangs. It took my car about 1000 miles being driven in city and on the highway before downshifts became completely smooth...same with upshifts.



I love my 10 speed in my 19 ecoboost. Paddle shifters are lots of fun too.



The active exhaust really narrows the aftermarket exhaust choices. There have also been issues with the computer being locked ( by Ford ) and not accepting any aftermarket performance tunes.



If it were me searching for a gt I would buy one with leather, performance package, and no active exhaust. I chose a base model eco because it's my commuter car and I knew nothing on it was going to stay stock anyways once the factory warranty was kaput. The base is lighter with manual seats. Katzkin also makes factory style custom seat upholstery sets for around 600 bucks. I modify everything so.... the eco was cheaper and the upgrades are cheaper to gain more hp and tq. Where I live I'll almost never see over 100mph. This car also won't be a track car. The 0 to 60 is a couple 10ths away from a gt factory...with a tune that is brought down to be faster than a gt. It's also more balanced than its big brother. Road and Track said the eco was way more fun in the twisties.



I respect the 5.0....but couldn't justify the extra 15 to 20k. I have my turbo foxbody for all the powah I need.