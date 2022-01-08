tested fuel pressure, (it's low) now what?

I finally got my Bosch fuel pressure gauge and did the check as instructed on the Bosch test instructions. I have a 1990 LX foxbody 5.0 with some engine build (overhauled, small cam, cobra heads, headers, ect. The pressure initially went to 40psi, or a bit above and then fell below 20 psi in a matter of a few seconds. Any ideas, I'm guessing leak.... duh. lol I hear a funny noise coming from the area of where the stereo was; I took it out. It sounds like a crackling noise. I didn't find any fuel leaking, so I'm guessing a bad regulator or air leaking/injector leak, hell I really don't know.... guesswork! Any ideas are greatly appreciated!

Happy New Year!