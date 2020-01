I have a spare A9L that I plan to keep since I have two Foxbody cars that may need it in the future. I want to test is just for giggles if I get bored sometime. My 93 convertible has an A9P. Can I unplug the A9P and plug in the A9L just for testing purposes? The LX hatch has an A9L but its tuned with a SCT so I don't wanna mess with it.