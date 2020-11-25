Drivetrain Testing traction lock in the car

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,282
662
174
Kearney, NE
I am having trouble finding specs on testing a 8.8 traction lock to see how worn the clutches are or are not. I think I remember reading about blocking the front wheels, jacking up one rear wheel and using a torque wrench to measure how hard it is to turn the wheel with the opposite one not moving.
Does this sound familiar, or does someone have a better idea?
 

