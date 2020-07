I have 82 mustang with a 302 from the wrecking yard and it came with a TFI distributor. Motor came from a Lincoln. When I bought my car ten years ago allot of the wiring had been cut. I used a hei distributor with the previous motor which I don’t have any more. Question is can I make the TFI distributor work? I have a coil and it has the module on the distributor. Thanks for any help.