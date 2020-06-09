Torn on which intake to go with to replace my typhoon with. Recently put 11r 190 heads on my sbe 92. Car is a street car, no track car. Definitely sees plenty of WOT but probably will just run some test and tune nights. Five speed with 4.10s. Longtubes, off-road x, 30lb injectors, 75mm tb. Car pulls good as is with the typhoon but looking to buy a new intake and port match the new lower to the 1262 intake port size that the heads have.