Engine TFS-R or Trackheat with 11R 190 heads?

Apr 13, 2020
Torn on which intake to go with to replace my typhoon with. Recently put 11r 190 heads on my sbe 92. Car is a street car, no track car. Definitely sees plenty of WOT but probably will just run some test and tune nights. Five speed with 4.10s. Longtubes, off-road x, 30lb injectors, 75mm tb. Car pulls good as is with the typhoon but looking to buy a new intake and port match the new lower to the 1262 intake port size that the heads have.
 

