Engine TFS TW170 replacement valves

JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
802
422
93
40
Can I use standard Chevy 2.02" and 1.6" valves in Trick Flow heads?

I found some with a stem diameter of .340" (TFS is .341") and length is 4.910" (TFS is 4.916")

The TFS website replacement valves seem pricey at $25 each.

The heads I have are the early design and are stud mount
 

