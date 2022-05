Thank you for all the information

I've lurked here quite a bit recently and decided to join, mostly to say thank you.I've never worked on cars, and I'm currently living overseas, but when I get back to the US I want to try restoring/rebuilding a Mustang II.I always liked them when I was young and they were new, and they also remind me of my favorite movie car.According to a photo in this 2006 (!) thread, someone's already done what I was thinking; graft a Fox Body front to a Mustang II: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/roadster-by-roadsterii.665540/ Weird thing is, I can't find any other pictures of that car anywhere. Or any info.I don't expect to be very successful at this new hobby, but I'm looking forward to really getting to understand how a car works and making it into something personal. It's a steep curve, but I'm enjoying learning.Thank you!