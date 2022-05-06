Thank you for all the information

W

whitebison66

New Member
May 3, 2022
1
0
1
55
Hong Kong
I've lurked here quite a bit recently and decided to join, mostly to say thank you.
I've never worked on cars, and I'm currently living overseas, but when I get back to the US I want to try restoring/rebuilding a Mustang II.
I always liked them when I was young and they were new, and they also remind me of my favorite movie car.
According to a photo in this 2006 (!) thread, someone's already done what I was thinking; graft a Fox Body front to a Mustang II: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/roadster-by-roadsterii.665540/
Weird thing is, I can't find any other pictures of that car anywhere. Or any info.
I don't expect to be very successful at this new hobby, but I'm looking forward to really getting to understand how a car works and making it into something personal. It's a steep curve, but I'm enjoying learning.
Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
So I finally get to (re)join the Mustang club!
Replies
7
Views
524
The Welcome Wagon
pavlos413
pavlos413
J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
177
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
FoxyNate
Assessing Mods
Replies
6
Views
326
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
J
Part fell into distributor hole
Replies
5
Views
521
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
Realblaxxican
My New-to-me 1989 GT (Tips, suggestions, advice all welcome)
Replies
13
Views
976
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Realblaxxican
Realblaxxican
Top Bottom