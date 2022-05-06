Thank you for all the information

whitebison66
I've lurked here quite a bit recently and decided to join, mostly to say thank you.
I've never worked on cars, and I'm currently living overseas, but when I get back to the US I want to try restoring/rebuilding a Mustang II.
I always liked them when I was young and they were new, and they also remind me of my favorite movie car.
According to a photo in this 2006 (!) thread, someone's already done what I was thinking; graft a Fox Body front to a Mustang II: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/roadster-by-roadsterii.665540/
Weird thing is, I can't find any other pictures of that car anywhere. Or any info.
I don't expect to be very successful at this new hobby, but I'm looking forward to really getting to understand how a car works and making it into something personal. It's a steep curve, but I'm enjoying learning.
Thank you!
