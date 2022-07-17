thank you

Stangnet has become quite the resource since I've been gone!
My first Mustang was a 1989 5.0L 5 speed notch that I bought new after reading the Hot Rod magazine article where it outperformed the GT.
Then I had a '68 GT 390 4 speed, back to a '89 notch, then a '93 notch, an '01 Bullitt, an '03 SVT Cobra, wish I could have kept them all, but consider myself lucky to have had any of them :). Now rebuilding a '65 hardtop and fighting some gremlins in an '86 GT...so over to the Fox forums to see if I can learn something!
 

