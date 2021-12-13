Thanks for the Add, 98 interior question Saddle Twill

Hi All, just found this site, I'm a long time Mustang guy, currently I'm looking for some 98 GT Interior seat covers or even some fabric, I bought this car new and sold it to my dad when purchased something else, I'm having a hell of a time just finding a pic online to match up! I want to fix the drivers seat for him, it needs new foam and the bottom of the seat cover's cut from where the foam was cut from the seat frame. If i have to I'll get the sides redone but I was hoping to find an NOS seat cover to replace itHere's the question, it looks like a Saddle twill interior, I'd have to dig out the widow sticker, I tried decoding it but cant find the right decoder!INT 7TR SAny help or advice would be greatly appreciated!Pic's attached