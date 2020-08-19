Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande

Welcome to stangnet
You are allowed to post pics of your grande', you did get the 'premium ' membership right?
If not than it's $1 a frame, I take iTune gift cards only.
Now about your car warranty that's about to expire...
See ya in the classic forums :jester:
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

:lurk: I see that you're fleecing the newbz again. :nonono:

@stoltman71

Anytime karthief tells you that you need something:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS_zE0DTWIU


He's a crustacean from the Petizoic era... and it's August. :oops:
Don't give him dollars. Bad things happen. :(
 
Just how do you expect me to get that 471 blower for the exxon valdez with the paltry sum I get working here in the welcome wagon?
You ever change a wooden wheel? It ain't easy!!
@stoltman71 help a guy out here
 
