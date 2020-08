Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande

Noobz347 said: I see that you're fleecing the newbz again.



@stoltman71



Anytime karthief tells you that you need something:



He's a crustacean from the Petizoic era... and it's August.

Just how do you expect me to get that 471 blower for the exxon valdez with the paltry sum I get working here in the welcome wagon?You ever change a wooden wheel? It ain't easy!! @stoltman71 help a guy out here