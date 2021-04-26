That annoying 1970 headlight switch reinstall

Just trying to reassemble the headlight switch on my '70, does anyone have advice for reassembling it? I can't seem to get the threads on the retainer screw to catch the switch itself. I can assemble it very easily away from the dashboard, but as soon as I include the dash, the switch is positioned too awkwardly, it just won't grab. Even without the upper dashboard and gauge cluster, I still don't seem to have enough visibility or mobility to fix this.