velociamator
New Member
-
- Nov 18, 2011
-
- 22
-
- 1
-
- 3
If I rip out the console to have a look at the body mounted shift assembly, what can I do--can this item be lubed or something? Or is it time for the aftermarket trans-mounted unit?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|K
|Fox Rear Brakes - where in the holly heck do these go?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Foxbody rc! Heck yeah I built one!!!!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|20
|Coupe prices... what the heck
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|82
|What The Heck Is My Fuel Pump Doing? (video)
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|Ac Blower Blows In Floor And Defroster. What The Heck??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|E
|95 Mustang Gt Convertible - What The Heck Is This Cable/wire For?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|What The Heck Is This Gismo???
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|8
|R
|What The Heck Is It?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|6
|What the heck is this?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|How the heck do you PM on stangnet now??? its been so long.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|N
|What the heck is that smell
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|P
|What the heck is this under the glove box?!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|What the heck rear bumper is on this Stang?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6
|What the heck??
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|10
|2010+ HIDs are UGLY as heck!!!
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|51
|What the heck went BOOM out the water pump bypass tube???
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|W
|what the heck
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|8
|Mad as heck.... '87 won't start... Again!
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|6
|E
|Joe Heck/ Big Daddy
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|what the heck is this??
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|20
|D
|what the heck?! (electric windows)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|D
|what the heck is up with my soundsystem?
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|4
|What the heck is this?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|J
|Bullitt What the heck happened to the IMBOC website?
|Special Production
|1
|What the HECK!
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|12
|Has anyone tried these - Joe Heck Products
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|Trunk Light- where the heck is it?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|14
|Unique Wips , Why the heck?!?!
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|17
|what the heck am I going to go by now???
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|17
|Mass Air Conversion - Half way through - what the heck??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|What the heck is wrong with my new clutch?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|23
|just for the heck of it...
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|28
|what the heck is this??? now what?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|22
|O/T Snow??? What the heck
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|Heck yeah
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|16
|What the heck! Now what!
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|7
|T
|this is wierd as heck mpg
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|10
|What the heck?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|yea, heck with that! *pic*
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|42
|What the heck are these called!
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|7
|whur in the heck!!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|How the heck....
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|26
|C
|Where the heck can you guy Bassani products??
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|What the heck?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|20
|Headrest Cover Install...How the heck....
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|How THE HECK
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Check out this aution...what the heck are they selling?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|S
|What the heck is that sound?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|16
|How in the heck....
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|14
|D
|What the heck?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10