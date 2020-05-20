The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread

Autocross is the safest and most-accessible form of motorsport. Autocross clubs set up courses made up of cones in parking lots, on airport runways and even on race tracks. Many states have a mix of local autocross clubs and SCCA clubs. In some areas, the number of clubs allows for autocross events every weekend during the season.I’ve been autocrossing my Mustangs for years. Since day one, I’ve tried to get as many Mustang owners as possible to attend events. I’ve found that most Mustang owners are misinformed about autocross. I’m starting this thread (hopefully it will become a Sticky) to create a resource for Mustang owners interested in autocross.I’m NOT a mechanic, but I’ve worked on Mustangs for 28 years. I’m NOT a professional driver, but I’ve been fortunate enough to win multiple local autocross championships and two state championships. I’ve autocrossed SRA and IRS Mustangs. I’m a Novice Coordinator for two local clubs, which means I instruct Novices at events and help design and run Novice Schools. Although my focus has been on 79-04 Mustangs, I’ve driven many newer Mustangs for my students. In 2018, I created my Warhorse Racing YouTube channel to offer information and inspiration to people interested in autocrossing their Mustangs.I show my wins, I show my losses, I show my setups and every secret I’ve learned about autocrossing 79-04 Mustangs.Because I know that anyone with the right amount of information, instruction and experience can become an accomplished autocrosser.I’m going to start this thread with some basic information, a few instructional videos, and a promise to share my experience with anyone who has questions about autocross.I also want to invite people who’ve autocrossed their Mustangs to share their experience. With so many different classes and so many mods available for our Mustangs, advice should never come from just one voice. All I ask is that this thread stays POLITE and POSITIVE.There are classes for EVERY Mustang. Some clubs use SCCA classes, other clubs use their own classes. Check your local club for classing information.You will have to PASS A TECH INSPECTION. Cars that are well-maintained, with tires that aren’t overly worn/showing cords will usually pass tech. Make sure your ball joints and tie rods aren’t worn out, your lug nuts are tight, and your battery isn’t loose. Take all loose items out of the trunk/passenger compartment. Check with your local club for all the tech requirements BEFORE you show up at your first event. If you don’t pass tech, you can’t participate.Stock Mustangs can autocross. Heavily-modified Mustangs can autocross. Mildly-modified Mustangs can autocross. Your class will depend on your mods. You are only competing with the other cars in your class.An autocross is an all-volunteer event. You will have to work in addition to driving. Novices are usually tasked with resetting the knocked-over cones on course.The autocross community is very friendly. The Mustang autocross community is especially friendly. We all want to see as many Mustangs as possible at events, so we’re always willing to help Novices.Autocross is NOT about SPEEDING OR DRIFTING; it’s about CAR-CONTROL. If you consistently drive beyond your limits, or if you intentionally drift, you will be asked to leave.Damage to your car is EXTREMELY RARE, but it can happen. Hitting cones can leave marks that usually rub or wash off. You will experience greater than average tire wear.Autocross is FUN, SAFE and AFFORDABLE. It’s a great way to get into performance driving.This video covers 79-04 Mustang Autocross Mod Myths. Improving our cars can make them more capable out on course. But, some common mods actually make 79-04 Mustangs WORSE for autocross.This video discusses the most common elements you’ll have to navigate on an autocross course and how to get through them as fast as possible.These three videos deal with the THREE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF AUTOCROSS: Looking ahead when attacking the course, using your brakes asas possible, and using the gas asas possible.If you have questions, please ask. If you have autocross experience, please share it. Let’s get more horses on autocross courses!