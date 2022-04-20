I Have 92 Gt Stock 302 ( aod ) minus egr delete and smog delete. Car was running fine every since I've bought it road trips and all. Coming home from work one night on the highway it started with a miss kind of like would loose power than immediately come back almost like a bad spark plug or wire problem. It happens at idle, cruise, and highway speed like it makes the car jerk then clear out. Spark plugs and wires were fairly new but I still changed them also changed new distributor and tfi also ignition coil. New mass air and O2 sensors New ignition switch and fuel pump and fuel filter. New injectors and new harness. Did pull computer and fund the normal compactor leaking sent to get rebuilt and tested (Fox resto) also replaced relay above computer. Car is throwing no engine codes on my obd scanner but the miss is still their. I've checked tps setting at .98 Please help me guys I'm running out of bucks could my bap sensor be bad it's not running no different when I unplugged it?