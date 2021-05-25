The Dudestang - want to add Car Play

So I recently picked up the LTH over axle pipes for my 2014 GT. I chose these over the Borla because I figured the two piece design would be easier to install than the single piece design on the Borla.
463CC838-1844-4E92-B41D-008BBD610F1C.jpeg

I did notice the Borlas come with “high temp insulation tubes” and I read in a thread somewhere (can’t find it now of course) that changing from the OEM OTA pipes can put them closer to the fuel lines.
28E47EE4-9BF6-4157-A222-14C4C7E3C030.jpeg

To be on the safe side, I would like to add something similar on the new OTA pipes. Has anyone seen anything available individuallyfor sale? Or could I use something like an exhaust insulation wrap or something like this?
9C7B7B36-5977-4F8E-AF4B-A42EF0469275.jpeg

Thanks
 
Yeah you can use any kind of wrap. My driver's side pipe is really close to the fuel tank after my header install (don't know why but the headers screwed up the alignment of the pipes) so I used some leftover header wrap on the section near the tank./
 
Thanks man. Yeah I picked up some header wrap from autozone. Going to see if I can make that work when I install the OTA pipes (hopefully Monday).
 
I have had good experiences with DEI heat shield products. I’d be looking for a similar product or a wrap from them and comparing prices.
 
I found a few other threads where some folks had luck with header/exhaust wrap. I went ahead and used the stuff I had already bought…though I had to buy some hose clamps because the ones the wrap came with were too small.
A50BF639-0CC4-475B-903F-A3847B82256E.jpeg

It was pain but I got one side mostly done. Going to try and finish the rest of it tomorrow after work.

Driver side stock OTA compared to new one:
48563CCE-D941-42F6-ACB3-40D79F93041E.jpeg

177350EC-5278-45D0-8B46-90581E8704AE.jpeg
 
Finished up a couple of nights ago. Took it for a drive and it seemed like everything is fine. I do want to double check the various bolts and clamps in a day or two though, just to be on the safe side.
DC7B11A0-3E20-4F85-BDFF-B173338F2F78.jpeg

Pretty happy with the sound. It doesn’t sound significantly louder but it is a little louder and it’s got a little snap, crackle, pop on downshifts…which is something I miss about the Roush setup I used to have (don’t miss the drone though).
 
I finished editing my video of the install process on these:

View: https://youtu.be/Hk79aRDs2D0


It wasn't the worst install ever but a lift would have been nice.

I'm pretty happy with the sound overall. I need to get some better audio clips but I think it's pretty close to hitting that sweet spot between the aggressiveness of the Roush and the tameness of just the GT500 ABs.
 
Sort of turning this into an update/“build” thread I suppose - and following up from my other thread where my shifter bracket nuts fell off after driving the Tail of the Dragon…

Things I recently added to my 2014 GT that I should have added years ago:

1. the Blowfish Racing shifter bracket. I tried the Barton bracket, the Barton shifter & bracket, the Steeda shifter + Barton bracket, and the stock shifter with a weighted shift knob. So far this bracket with the stock shifter and weighted shift knob is the best combination I’ve had.
4B1E4C9C-D52E-4A68-B0BD-50E3D161B2FE.jpeg
398B201F-0BB1-48C6-AB65-0B97C9AD17AD.jpeg

2. the Ford Performance Track Cal. The additional torque, power, and improved throttle response are noticeable. The lopey cam idle is a little bit gimmicky but still pretty cool.
6997A423-B421-457D-8F5C-8180F5BB0F7D.jpeg

Made a video with a bit on the install process and first impressions

View: https://youtu.be/q4i2WxiQoEI
 
Nuts fell off while driving
Apr 30, 2017
528
272
73
I recently had a new head unit installed on my Fox Mustang so now my 2014 Mustang is the only one of our three vehicles without Apple Car Play. I have been thinking about getting the Dynavin N7 Pro.

dynavinnorthamerica.com

Ford Mustang 2010-2014

dynavinnorthamerica.com dynavinnorthamerica.com

Anyone on here have any experience with this setup in their S197? Or any other suggestions for a setup that looks OEM-ish but has car play functionality?
 
