The Exciting World of Electricity! (MSD issues?)

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Dec 6, 2005
Marietta, Ga
Not really, I just can't come up with a good title and I think I've shared the problem somewhere but I can't find it. :shrug:

The CliffsNotes version: A while back I took the Cobra out and went to dinner with a friend. After I dropped her off the car just died on me when I was aggressively accelerating down an on-ramp for I75. No warning, no sputtering, just shut off like I turned the key. It restarted after I pulled over, then died again after I tried accelerating again. So I left it on the side of the freeway and went back to pick it up the next morning. It didn't start then either, so it was loaded onto a dolly and hauled home. When I got home I decided to give it a try again and the bastard started right up and drove up the driveway without issue.

It's gotta be some sort of electrical bug somewhere regarding the MSD, but it's obviously intermittent. I checked ground, it was good and tight. So all I could think was the damned box has some sort of issue. Then I remembered when the old analog 6AL was giving me issues (which I think it may have actually been the ground that time, but MSD sent me a new digital 6AL free of charge even though my box was well out of warranty), one of the thing I tried was swapping the magnetic pickup in the distributor. They're essentially Ford distibutors, so I swapped an older magnetic pickup from an old Ford distributor that I had laying around and that's what's been in there until now. Maybe that finally quit? So I ordered a new MSD pick up this week and installed it last night. I'm not sure when I'm going to give it a shot again, but fingers crossed that that's it. It might wait until I take possession of the new trailer I ordered the other day, that way if I have to go pick it up on the side of the road I won't have to pay to rent a trailer/dolly again. If that's not it, I guess it'll be back to the drawing board.....
 

