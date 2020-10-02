The Exciting World of Electricity! (MSD issues?)

that I had laying around

Not really, I just can't come up with a good title and I think I've shared the problem somewhere but I can't find it.The CliffsNotes version: A while back I took the Cobra out and went to dinner with a friend. After I dropped her off the car just died on me when I was aggressively accelerating down an on-ramp for I75. No warning, no sputtering, just shut off like I turned the key. It restarted after I pulled over, then died again after I tried accelerating again. So I left it on the side of the freeway and went back to pick it up the next morning. It didn't start then either, so it was loaded onto a dolly and hauled home. When I got home I decided to give it a try again and the bastard started right up and drove up the driveway without issue.It's gotta be some sort of electrical bug somewhere regarding the MSD, but it's obviously intermittent. I checked ground, it was good and tight. So all I could think was the damned box has some sort of issue. Then I remembered when the old analog 6AL was giving me issues (which I think it may have actually been the ground that time, but MSD sent me a new digital 6AL free of charge even though my box was well out of warranty), one of the thing I tried was swapping the magnetic pickup in the distributor. They're essentially Ford distibutors, so I swapped an older magnetic pickup from an old Ford distributorand that's what's been in there until now. Maybe that finally quit? So I ordered a new MSD pick up this week and installed it last night. I'm not sure when I'm going to give it a shot again, but fingers crossed that that's it. It might wait until I take possession of the new trailer I ordered the other day, that way if I have to go pick it up on the side of the road I won't have to pay to rent a trailer/dolly again. If that's not it, I guess it'll be back to the drawing board.....