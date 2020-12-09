If anyone wants to start one of theses projects, don't think for a minute that the body comes with everything needed, it doesn't. And some things are not reproduced or the repo's are so bad that they are not worth using. I should have bought a rust bucket that had most of its parts still on it. Most everything can be found on ebay but oftentimes the parts are worn out or damaged or pricey. My plan was to build a car suitable for the street and autocross. I started out by attempting to stiffen the chassis using using some Tinman SFC's and chassis reinforcement plates from opentracker.com plus re welding most of the spot welds on the chassis. The car came with torque boxes and a 'vert seat pan so the only other thing I'm doing is to install a cage designed for autocross or open track racing. There will be no rear seat , that area will be covered by a "R" model rear seat delete. Here's a photo of the bottom side showing the Tinman SFC's and the E Stopp parking brake actuator. The bottom side is covered in epoxy primer covered by Raptor Liner bed coating and tinted to body color.This is the plates welded in to strengthen the shock tower area, and the upper control arm relocation.Due to the size of the T56, I had to cut away some of the transmission mount/front cross member. I welded in some 10 gauge steel plate on the inside to reduce flex in this area.