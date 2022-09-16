The First S650 Forum Thread

I like it.



I have it in my mind to pick up one of the "last V8 manual trans" Mustangs before the full move over to electrification. For a while, i thought it would be a nice S550 GT convertible, but now I'm thinking it will be an S650.



There's not much i don't like about it. Really my biggest gripe is the dash layout, but it seems all manufacturers are going that route. It's better than a stupid Mach-E/Testa style tablet.



Oh yeah, the only thing i hate about it is the price. However, when i plug the $26K i paid for my moderately optioned 2003 GT into the inflation calculator, it comes out to $41K in today's money. A $35K 2003 cobra is $56K in today's cash. A new 2022 GT starts at $38K. A mach 1 starts at $56k. So it's probably less that vehicles cost more (although you certainly are getting more), and more than our money just isn't worth crap these days.



A $60K Dark Horse GT would have been $38K in 2003. That's Cobra convertible money back in the day.