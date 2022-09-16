The First S650 Forum Thread

WhiteCobra95
Mod Dude
-
- May 2, 2006
-
- 507
-
- 118
-
- 74
You're the first poster. So.... You're the mod.Well, what do you guys think about it?
FORD, Just bring back the 87-93 foxbody 5.0 and be done with it ....Well, what do you guys think about it?
Has anybody seen numbers yet?
I thought they didn’t confirm HP numbers for the GT? Just that it was going to be the most powerful GT to date. Maybe I missed it.During the reveal, they said 480 for the GT and 500 for the Dark Horse. Oddly they just completely ignored the EcoBoost during the event.