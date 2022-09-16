The First S650 Forum Thread

Locked ECU. Not a fan.
Direct injection. Not a fan
Cylinder de-activation. Not a fan.
Big old touchscreen hanging out on the dash. Not a fan.
I will reserve judgement on the style/looks until I see one in person, but so far...Not a fan.
 
1663365832776.png
 
I get the Camaro comparisons but I don’t think it looks too bad. This is one of the better specs I’ve seen so far:
B8DA3EB2-B629-4F43-B903-30B41E07D170.jpeg

People hated the front end on the 2015 when it came out, saying it looked too much like a Ford Fusion or whatever. People hated the headlights on the 2018+ (some still do) but I think they’ve aged pretty well in a short period of time.

The Dark Horse looks pretty cool, so I think when we start seeing other variations of the S650 (Shelby, Roush, Saleen, etc.) the styling will be more flushed out and more appreciated.

I’m not a fan of the huge screens either, especially with HVAC and infotainment controls all being accessed there, but if that’s what it takes to attract new potential customers and keep the Mustang alive, I can live with it.
 
IIGood said:
During the reveal, they said 480 for the GT and 500 for the Dark Horse. Oddly they just completely ignored the EcoBoost during the event.
Click to expand...
I thought they didn’t confirm HP numbers for the GT? Just that it was going to be the most powerful GT to date. Maybe I missed it.

My guess was 475-480 for the GT which is enough of an improvement from the current gen but far enough away from 500 for the Dark Horse to still shine (for an NA 5.0 at least).
 
So if you want the "cool" dark horse one, an article expects it to be about 60k. Henry Ford would roll over in his grave if he knew. Since when does 20 hp cost 20k? They copied the camaro steering wheel and interior design a good bit too. Not disappointed, but at that price I would expect originality. Why aren't they bringing these prices down? They are trying to make too many options and it's raising costs for everyone. As I said before, some greedy people at Ford need to be let go before they ruin the whole company.
 
I like it.

I have it in my mind to pick up one of the "last V8 manual trans" Mustangs before the full move over to electrification. For a while, i thought it would be a nice S550 GT convertible, but now I'm thinking it will be an S650.

There's not much i don't like about it. Really my biggest gripe is the dash layout, but it seems all manufacturers are going that route. It's better than a stupid Mach-E/Testa style tablet.

Oh yeah, the only thing i hate about it is the price. However, when i plug the $26K i paid for my moderately optioned 2003 GT into the inflation calculator, it comes out to $41K in today's money. A $35K 2003 cobra is $56K in today's cash. A new 2022 GT starts at $38K. A mach 1 starts at $56k. So it's probably less that vehicles cost more (although you certainly are getting more), and more than our money just isn't worth crap these days.

A $60K Dark Horse GT would have been $38K in 2003. That's Cobra convertible money back in the day.
 
Menu