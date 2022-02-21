The Gauge Cluster Conundrum

Ok, this maybe a bit naive to ask but I need to ask anyway.

But would a bad or failing dimmer switch prevent all the gauge lights and A/C accessory lights to stop working.

Drove the car one night and all then gauge lights just stop immediately stop illuminating, gauges all still mechanically work ( well the ones that do work lol)

Not a big deal, but it is slightly annoying at night, car just hibernating in the garage at the moment till it’s warm enough to start playing with it again.

Might change the gauges out to something different at some point, not sure yet and somehow get my RPM tach working, just not crazy about putting the giant 5in in there lol.

13221619-AB9B-478A-A9EE-227CE9438F57.jpeg
A1DA5381-9383-401D-9F93-9E04EC3CAB48.jpeg
3F9368EA-6508-40B1-8262-9AA5D4F29E33.jpeg
FD690B39-3D4D-4057-A369-2523E0EC7E75.jpeg
 

The dimmer wheel can get green crap built up and make the connection sketchy
Take it out and clean it with electronic spray cleaner, check for power at the connector too.
 
I should add, this has happened before on several occasions, but the gauge lights would eventually come back on, I normally would fiddle with the whole cluster until it came back on (not completely secured at the top), now just stop coming on completely.
 
