Here is a little history of my car and the plans for it in the future...On 10/05/2001 I purchased it from prestige Ford in Cedar Bluff VA. I had ordered it a few months earlier because I couldn't find an 01 with a 5spd during the change from the t45 to the 3650. I drove the car for about a month and put it up for the winter. It would under go small bolt ons here and there. They car has been with me through three moves and three different states. Today the odo sits at 34,xxx and is off from the 4.30 gears being ran a summer without a calibration. Below is part of a build thread I had on another board that is now defunct. I will fix any links and update when changes are made.Here is about the earliest mods to the car. Tint, 4:30 gears, tuner, and x pipe. You can see them all real well here ..........at least the tint. Sorry for the small pic. You can still see the 4x4 stance.Next came the big hood of doom.That lasted about two years. Rio96GT and me decided to put some springs on the car. I was leaning more towards a drag setup. I got eibach drag launch, and fox rears. The first incarnation of this wasn't bad. We didn't trim to much. Best pic it got. Also added a SLP LM1 catbackI wanted the car to sit lower so we went at it again with the grinder. Wound up being really low. The big hood was sold.In this pic you can see how the front is way low. Would have been a good set up with welds and lakewoods. You can also see all three mustangs together I had.I got tired of the drag launch springs and fox rears. I was moving onto the black car for drag racing and Rio96GT wanted to trade for the drag springs. I swapped in his eibach sportlines and he took my drag launch(later they were to low for his car). From this point I really wanted to get into auto-X with the car. I also got some DD bullitts for the rear of the car. I still have them. Never had tires mounted to them. Car still has the factory tires from 2001.I never got to do anymore with it while I was VA. I got married and moved to TX. So plans/mods were on hold for a while. Its not like there were coming along at a swift pace anyway. So the car sat in va for a year while I got settled in TX.December of 2008 I sold the 95 mustang and purchased a 2008 F-150. I wanted to keep the 95 for a drag only car, but I had the chance to sell it for good money, and really needed a truck. Here is the truck.In March of 2009 I had the car shipped down to me. I cleaned it up after a year of sitting.Tips beforeTips afterI also had some parts(DD bullitts, and subframes) shipped down as well. Here it is with my wife's mustangs.I drove it a good amount last year. The starter finally bit the dust. Off road x and being an inch from it doesn't help. Here it is in its current place.Here it is with the parts I have acquired over the years and especially over the past year.Here is the list of upgrades that will be going on the car.Steeda Long tube headers, and off road h pipe.MaximumMotorsports cast and camber plates and subframes(in the main pic)DD bullitt wheelsSteeda K memberI have since sold the LM1 catback and bought a ProFlo SLP catback. I also have bought a few other suspension bits that I will detail in the next post.