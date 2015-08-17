Progress Thread The Grey Car

Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Here is a little history of my car and the plans for it in the future...

On 10/05/2001 I purchased it from prestige Ford in Cedar Bluff VA. I had ordered it a few months earlier because I couldn't find an 01 with a 5spd during the change from the t45 to the 3650. I drove the car for about a month and put it up for the winter. It would under go small bolt ons here and there. They car has been with me through three moves and three different states. Today the odo sits at 34,xxx and is off from the 4.30 gears being ran a summer without a calibration. Below is part of a build thread I had on another board that is now defunct. I will fix any links and update when changes are made.


Here is about the earliest mods to the car. Tint, 4:30 gears, tuner, and x pipe. You can see them all real well here ..........at least the tint. Sorry for the small pic. You can still see the 4x4 stance.

3132400027_large.jpg




Next came the big hood of doom.

newhood009.jpg



That lasted about two years. Rio96GT and me decided to put some springs on the car. I was leaning more towards a drag setup. I got eibach drag launch, and fox rears. The first incarnation of this wasn't bad. We didn't trim to much. Best pic it got. Also added a SLP LM1 catback

greycar3.jpg



I wanted the car to sit lower so we went at it again with the grinder. Wound up being really low. The big hood was sold.

greycar2.jpg


In this pic you can see how the front is way low. Would have been a good set up with welds and lakewoods. You can also see all three mustangs together I had.

117362.jpg



I got tired of the drag launch springs and fox rears. I was moving onto the black car for drag racing and Rio96GT wanted to trade for the drag springs. I swapped in his eibach sportlines and he took my drag launch(later they were to low for his car). From this point I really wanted to get into auto-X with the car. I also got some DD bullitts for the rear of the car. I still have them. Never had tires mounted to them. Car still has the factory tires from 2001.


100_2958.jpg



I never got to do anymore with it while I was VA. I got married and moved to TX. So plans/mods were on hold for a while. Its not like there were coming along at a swift pace anyway. So the car sat in va for a year while I got settled in TX.


December of 2008 I sold the 95 mustang and purchased a 2008 F-150. I wanted to keep the 95 for a drag only car, but I had the chance to sell it for good money, and really needed a truck. Here is the truck.


P5200032.jpg



In March of 2009 I had the car shipped down to me. I cleaned it up after a year of sitting.

Tips before

P4210029.jpg



Tips after

P4210031.jpg



I also had some parts(DD bullitts, and subframes) shipped down as well. Here it is with my wife's mustangs.

fixored.jpg



I drove it a good amount last year. The starter finally bit the dust. Off road x and being an inch from it doesn't help. Here it is in its current place.

PA200139.jpg


Here it is with the parts I have acquired over the years and especially over the past year.

P2090019.jpg


Here is the list of upgrades that will be going on the car.

Steeda Long tube headers, and off road h pipe.

PC110144.jpg


PC110147.jpg


MaximumMotorsports cast and camber plates and subframes(in the main pic)

PC210153.jpg


DD bullitt wheels

P7210001.jpg


Steeda K member

P2100026.jpg


I have since sold the LM1 catback and bought a ProFlo SLP catback. I also have bought a few other suspension bits that I will detail in the next post.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
While still in Texas I started installing a few bits. First was the Kmember and LT install.

P3270128.jpg


P3280137.jpg


P3280153.jpg


P3280144.jpg


A plenium and egr delete for just because.

P2060063.jpg



We moved for a third time when my wife finished her PhD. This time to Oklahoma. It wasn't either of our first choice but it is a job in her field and they don't hand out professor positions to younger people. A few good things came out of all of this. No more state inspections. This had always been a thorn in my side from Texas. Next would be the best. My son was born. On 11/20/13 he arrived and since then it has been a great adventure.

As I mentioned earlier I was leaning more towards a car that could handle. Drag racing is still fun to me but not in this car. I had two occasions where I almost lost it at the track. Once I hit water shifting into third and the car got real loose on me. I saw the wall more than the track. A few weeks later I shifted from 3rd to reverse. That left a stain in my underwear for sure. Trans held up like a champ.

Getting back on track with the car has been a mission over the past year or so. I have acquired more suspension pieces and a body part or two.

PB300004.jpg


PB300003.jpg


PB300002.jpg


PC210153.jpg


Out with the old
P5300163.jpg


In with the new

P5300166.jpg


K member brace on the car

P3120089.jpg
 
Last edited:
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
That catches up the car how it sits today. I have the PHB and TA combo still to put on.

Now onto the plans for the car. I will list out what I want and hopes will happen. I will also include some things already purchased.

Exterior
01 cobra bumper (*)
One piece saleen wing (*)
Spare deck lid for wing (*)
03 side skirts (*)
03 mirrors (*)
00 R hood

Interior
Full audio system (*)
03 or tmi 03 seats
Full deadening to floor pan and doors
Red line goods shifter boot, e brake handle boot, and steering wheel upgrade

Rear
Currently has 4.30 gears
3.55 gear
31 spline diff and axles
May try to find a Mach 1 rear end

Performance (Long term plan)
03 blower
tork tech kit
Built bottom end
Heads and cams
Fuel system

Already purchased (*)

I have a goal of 500-600 hp in it. Nothing above 600 though. The car isn't a race car by any means just something for me to enjoy. Over the next few months I am going to get caught up on all the suspension bits and have them on. The rest will come along slowly. I will update as anything happens.
 
Last edited:
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Got some time to work on the car lately. Took a few pics along the way. They are with my outdated Iphone and they aren't the best but it's what I got.

Up on ramps and jack stands
starting_zpsqfhmkwk9.jpg



Stocker out
stock%20off_zpspklxsw0l.jpg


Both out
stock%20junk_zpstj3or5tg.jpg


Getting ready for c&c plate install
prep%202_zpsirfwu76z.jpg

prep%202_zpsirfwu76z.jpg

http://s164.photobucket.com/user/Lord_Kornnut/media/prep_zpsqmrz7gxa.jpg.html?filters[user]=40611971&filters[recent]=1&sort=1&o=2

Coil over in
arm%20on%202_zpsirn4hgjb.jpg


A arms in

arm%20on%201_zpsthx8sy1o.jpg

almost%20there_zps17lxff4f.jpg


Back on the ground

on%20the%20ground_zpsqyh8ey9f.jpg



I didn't succeed in getting the MM steering shaft in. I couldn't get the old one out past my LTs but somehow I moved the K member over enough to clear the stocker. We will see how it does after alignment. Next step subframes.
 
84Ttop

84Ttop

They make new pistons every day, so why worry?
Mod Dude
Jul 2, 2009
5,329
3,348
204
South Jersey
You've got one heck of a platform to work with here and it looks like you have a nice selection of parts already installed. I would imagine that the car is a blast to drive!
Now we just need to talk you into a blower?! :cool:
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kornnut
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Modular2v said:
Still in oklahoma? We should go out for a cruise one night
Click to expand...
I should be in the tulsa area for the next few decades or so.

84Ttop said:
You've got one heck of a platform to work with here and it looks like you have a nice selection of parts already installed. I would imagine that the car is a blast to drive!
Now we just need to talk you into a blower?! :cool:
Click to expand...
Don't have to talk me into it. I just need the cash.
 
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Rolled it out of the garage and cleaned it up after the coil over install. Not too bad for a 14 year old car.
Grey car 2015.jpg
 
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Started painting the rear end and sub frames this week. I used rustoleum hammered black. I was tired of the rear looking crappy and the sub frames needed it as they were just in primer. I saw this on nloc and really liked the idea. Just brushed it on. I will pull the wheels and suck and finish the job. I also plan on detailing the bottom of the car. Really nasty from just sitting and where I used to live.

rear end.jpg


rear end 2.jpg
 
Broberts20

Broberts20

New Member
Feb 20, 2016
10
1
1
28
I have a 02 the same color i love my car mines currenty in the process of getting back on the road ran into some bad luck this year... but anyways how hard was it to install the tubular kmember and arms? I eventually wanna go turbo one day im looking for a nice daily around 400rwhp just to show and go on the weekends when i get a chance
 
Mattstang04

Mattstang04

10 Year Member
Sep 15, 2006
1,144
141
104
St. Louis, MO
Nice. Haven't seen you posting for a while. I've not been on much lately though. Phb is awesome. What kind of exhaust you got and how is it doing for clearance around the panhard?
 
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
SLP proflo. It clears the driver side just fine but the passenger side is going to need some work.
 
Mattstang04

Mattstang04

10 Year Member
Sep 15, 2006
1,144
141
104
St. Louis, MO
Keep me updated. I really wanted to do a phb. However, my stock cat back is still pretty quiet even with mac longtubes and an off road x. The car deserves a good cat back. I'm torn between the 2 but don't want then clanking around under there. Then I think maybe I should have some different mufflers welded in and keep the narrow pipes and tips. Be sure to let us know how it handles with all the MM stuff.
 
Kornnut

Kornnut

Founding Member
Nov 25, 2000
1,986
44
108
42
Tulsa
Driver side clears fine on the PHB but the passenger side is going to need something I think. I will figure it out over the winter.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mattstang04
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Rdub6 Paint and Body Grey Por 15 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
0 WTB/Trade mineral grey spoiler Interior Exterior Parts 0
1993SSP Different colors of grey interiors in fox body cars? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Kornnut Mineral grey cars with DD bullitts 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Do they make touch up paint for the graphite/grey color trim in the car? Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
Similar threads
Paint and Body Grey Por 15
WTB/Trade mineral grey spoiler
Different colors of grey interiors in fox body cars?
Mineral grey cars with DD bullitts
Do they make touch up paint for the graphite/grey color trim in the car?
Top Bottom