The Junk Pyle has moved forward, well sort of

General karthief
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
IMG_20180524_140523_hdr.jpg
there it is aka: junk pile
To get this party started I'm going to document for your humorous pleasure the repair and up grades on this fine piece of automotive equipment, first I will attempt to resolve a slow crank issue when hot. Not the battery, not the starter, just 29 year old inadequate starter cables, I hope. Got some 4ga cable, some ends for bolting to solenoid and starter and attempted to glue it together. My job is to make this:
IMG_20180519_102325_hdr.jpg

look like this:
IMG_20180524_114050_hdr.jpg

Easy enough right?
some of you know me, I like to have a little fun so I'm standing in the parts store with my 4 connectors and a tube of black gasket stuff when the guy brings me 6' of 4ga cable, holding the tube of gasket maker and the connectors out I say ' this will work right? He had to think about it but said no.
back at the garage I spend 45 minutes trying to glue the crap together only I can't with the gun I have so off to the shop I go for the big stuff, 30 minutes later I'm heading home with glued on cable ends and a smile on my face. I'll be grinding gears in the valdez soon, I'm sick of driving the 'dump truck' and a focus se is not my idea of fun transportation.
IMG_20180524_114158_hdr.jpg

now this
IMG_20180524_124107_hdr.jpg

looks like this
a couple hours under and over the valez and we gots new cables and ready for the test run! I did notice a couple new issues that add to the list of repairs, but they are never really done are they?
 
General karthief
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
Yea, right, 84 vette, thats a good joke!
i haven't owned a vette in soooo long, only one was a 63 with a swapped 454, muncie and weed burners, what a lumber wagon! Man it was fast though!
 
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
2,191
1,272
163
So you DO actually own a Fox, Karthief! I was wondering if we would ever see it. Look forward to see the work you'll be doing on it.:pop:
 
hoopty5.0

hoopty5.0

mechanicus terribilis
10 Year Member
Dec 14, 2010
7,148
6,215
214
SW Houston
I feel like the pictures were screen grabbed from reruns of America's Funniest Home Videos based on the picture quality.

Jokes aside, nice job. I need to do the same. Although you went full resto mode. I would have gone to orielly for something already done and sloppily zip tied the excess under the car somewhere just far enough out of the way that it wouldn't melt to something or drag.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
I can relate to the zip tie routine, seen it, hate it. I try to make stuff look like it belongs there,
the test ride was good, no more hot slow crank issues, I did lose a few ten thousands of rubber off the rear tires, guess I should go back and look for them?
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,953
5,033
203
43
For battery cable ends i just use a propane tirch and solder. Take some pliers and squeeze the corners where the flatten them out. Then put lock pliers on them to hole the straight up and fire the torch up. The solder melts in there pretty fast....dip the cable in....heat shrink and done.

Nice work man. I hate messing with those factory cable brackets.

So what if you dont like my zip ties...its the 'merican way :flag:
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
Thats zackly what I did, I didn't have any propane at the house so had to make a trip to the shop.
Surprised no one said anything about the white tape I used, they didn't have any black when I bought it, same stuff they use at the factory just the wrong color. Some kind of glass infused stuff, kinda pricey.
zip ties are very useful, I used some to secure the o2/oil level sender wires. They run along the same route as the starter cable.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
Thats what I like about it NO FRIGGING SUNROOF!
i passed on the valdez originally because of that, but it was unmolested, one owner and the guy came WAY down on price.
the valdez does not leak, I keep the drains clean and treat the gasket, I do need to get new hardware for it, they drip a little, thats on the list
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,648
7,074
203
polk county florida
Yes sir! Joe and his son were over today, that kid is a walking nascar encyclopedia! Can't wait to have them over again and it will be an honor to host a few others, you two will be the first to know, I'll have to charge for parking any brand x vehicles though!
i didn't even mention any doors, he was too busy drooling over my tubular intake collection and a Darrell Waltrip picture on the garage wall.
 
VibrantRedGT

VibrantRedGT

"STANGNET'S PENGUIN SMACKER"
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
14,677
428
154
50
Boca Raton, Florida
www.mustangworks.com
General karthief said:
Yes sir! Joe and his son were over today, that kid is a walking nascar encyclopedia! Can't wait to have them over again and it will be an honor to host a few others, you two will be the first to know, I'll have to charge for parking any brand x vehicles though!
i didn't even mention any doors, he was too busy drooling over my tubular intake collection and a Darrell Waltrip picture on the garage wall.
Thanks for having us. My son didn’t want to leave, yeah he’s a walking Nascar encyclopedia.

I don’t know what number in line I’m in for the GT40 intake. Racing trivia contest to decide who buys it?

We will def be coming back, even if it’s just to catch a race at the Dale race track.

Again, thanks for the hospitality. When we got close to come and got cut off in the rain my son says “back to reality.”
 
