The Maker Thread - Definition Enclosed

Used to describe those who love to create things in their spare time (often electronic and/or mechanical, often with their own hands). Also called Hobbyists. The term is popular in the open hardware and hardware hacking electronics communities.


With that aside, I can think of a few people off the top of my head that frequent this section that will be looking up nozzle and filament prices about meow.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCqwA1h3JV4
 

With the advances in printers and filaments, it was only a matter of time before this sort of "mod" becomes more and more common.

The Fox stock airbox location is pretty large. Someone could design and build a pretty decent enclosure to house a conical filter and still draw air from the fenderwell.
 
using 3d printer to print car parts is cool
using 3d printer to print out more 3d printers is cooler
 
