The making of a Monster..The Official Gila Monster V2.0 build thread.

* Editors note:

I have assembled everything that I need to “ rebuild” the build thread of undoubtedly one of the longest build threads this site has ever had. In doing so, you’ll see the car evolve in the course of the few hours that it takes to read it, vs the many years that it took to build it. Gone most notably are the thousands of replies, comments, and questions asked by those that followed along over the years. Just as gone will be my rambling, off topic commentary that most had to suffer through to get to the meat and potatoes ( pictures) that I was putting on the table every night for the 7 odd years that I’ve been building this thing. Now, for those that followed the original from its beginnings.. Not having to read ( or skip) some of my mindless blather to get to the pictures might either be a good or bad thing, depending on its potential entertainment value. Today I discovered something that at least in some small part guarantees that some of the better stuff from the original will show back up here as well. That said, i’ve got a lot of work in front of me..Enjoy it.